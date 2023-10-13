Highlights Cardiff City has made a surprising start to the season, exceeding expectations and finding themselves in the top half of the Championship.

Erol Bulut, the new manager, has had a strong start and may look to strengthen the squad during the upcoming January transfer window.

The forward line is an area that Bulut could focus on improving, with players like Kion Etete underperforming. The article suggests five potential upgrades for the forward position, including Devante Cole and Macauley Langstaff.

Cardiff City have made a start to the season that not many of their supporters would have been expecting.

The Bluebirds have found themselves around the bottom half of the Championship for the last few seasons.

That has resulted in several managers coming and going, and it is now the turn of Erol Bulut. The new manager has made an excellent start to his tenure, and with the January transfer window not a million miles away, he will no doubt want to add to his squad.

One area he could look at is his forward line, as he has a few underperforming players like Kion Etete. The forward has been at the club for over a year now, and in 41 games, he has eight goals to his name.

So, with the forward not being all too prolific in a Bluebirds shirt, here we decided to look at five upgrades Bulut should be looking at in January…

Devante Cole

Cole has played for a host of sides in his career so far, several being EFL sides, with Barnsley being the latest.

He has been with the Tykes since 2021, and overall, he has been a success for the club, particularly last season and this season. The forward netted 15 times in the league as Barnsley made the play-offs and has started this season in the same way, with him so far having nine to his name.

Cole is on course for his best record in a season, and while he may not have much experience in the Championship, he could be someone for Cardiff to consider, especially as his contract expires at the end of this season.

Macauley Langstaff

This may be a little left field for Cardiff, but given how well Langstaff has done since joining Notts County, he could be a player to take a risk on.

The 26-year-old has netted 28 and 41 goals before this season, with him so far on eight for this campaign. Yes, they have been in the lower leagues, but it has been shown before that players can make the step-up.

Furthermore, it could be a reasonable deal for Cardiff, as Notts County may not be able to bargain a deal, given the difference in leagues.

Colby Bishop

Bishop is another League One player who has been doing ever so well, and sooner rather than later, you would expect him to get a move into the Championship.

The 26-year-old has shown over a sustained period of time that he is a very good goalscorer in the EFL, albeit in League One, but there is no reason why he can’t excel in the Championship.

The forward might be going under the radar of a few clubs, so the Bluebirds could be wise in acting in January and snapping the player up before Portsmouth potentially seal promotion to the second tier.

Dion Charles

Charles may be an obvious one, as with his current form for Bolton Wanderers being what it is, he is likely to attract a lot of interest from the Championship.

The Northern Irishman has signed a new contract at the club, but that may not put potential suitors off. Cardiff could make a real statement in January if they went out and purchased Charles, as he could give the side that real edge at the top end of the pitch.

This type of deal will probably come down to money and whether Cardiff can afford what Bolton may potentially ask for.

Joe Hugill

Hugill may be considered a cheaper option for Cardiff, as he won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United on a permanent basis but could be allowed out on loan.

The young striker has been a breath of fresh air in Man United’s youth set-up, and considering he still isn’t quite ready for first-team football, the next step could be a loan move.

Sunderland were heavily linked in the summer, so there is no reason why Cardiff can’t offer the player a chance to play regular football for six months.