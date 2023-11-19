Highlights Erol Bulut made significant changes at Cardiff City, bringing in nine new players and reshaping the squad for the new season.

Joe Ralls, the current captain of Cardiff City, is expected to be offered a new contract as he has been a constant presence in the starting XI.

Romaine Sawyers may not be offered a new contract as he hasn't been getting much game time and doesn't seem to fit into Bulut's plans.

Cardiff City will have taken many by surprise with their strong start to this Championship season.

The Bluebirds have been languishing in the bottom half of the Championship for a long period of time.

So, when the club decided to bring in Erol Bulut as their new manager, there was a lot of uncertainty about what to expect from the club.

The 48-year-old made significant changes at the football club, with nine players coming through the door on permanent or loan deals. While there were also several players who left the club, Bulut decided to reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

January is not too far away now, and therefore, eyes will be on more transfer business for the club, but they will need to sort out contracts for their current players as well.

Cardiff had a lot of first-team players in the final 12 months of their contract at the start of the season, and though some of those situations have been sorted, there are still four players who are set to leave for nothing in 2024.

So, here we have decided to take a look at the said four players whose contracts are coming to an end...

1 Jamilu Collins

Cardiff signed Collins in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after he left German side SC Paderborn.

Collins struggled last term, as the defender only played four times for the club having suffered a cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out the entire season from the end of August.

Now back up to full fitness, Collins has learned his way back into the offing, as he’s started 13 of the club’s 16 league games this season.

The 29-year-old has seemingly cemented the left-back slot as his own, and therefore, with his contract coming to an end, it would make sense for the Bluebirds to offer him a new deal, even if it were to be just another 12 months, as he seems like a useful squad member to have.

2 Joe Ralls

Ralls has been on the books at the Cardiff City Stadium for all of his football career, and you would expect that to continue in the short term.

The 30-year-old has been a constant presence in the Cardiff starting XI this season, with him not being involved in just two games so far.

The midfielder has earned legend status at the club, and given that he is their current captain, it would be a surprise to see him not offered a new contract.

Ralls is a good player to have in the squad, and with Bulut still getting used to the Championship, it is good for him to be able to call upon players like Ralls.

3 Romaine Sawyers

Sawyers had a very steady first season with the Bluebirds last campaign, but his game time has been severely affected this season.

The midfielder has only played once in the Championship so far, and that was a three-minute cameo against Watford in October.

The 32-year-old will still believe he has a lot to offer, especially at this level, and given his current status, it is likely he is going to a new challenge.

Therefore, it would be silly for Cardiff to offer the player a new contract, as he doesn’t seem to fit Bulut’s plans, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on before his contract comes to an end.

4 Kieron Evans

Evans is another Cardiff player who is struggling for regular game time this season.

The attacking midfielder, who has come through the club’s academy, has yet to appear in the league, with his only appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

Evans is a talented player, and one that Cardiff fans will hope can come good at the club before the end of the season. However, it doesn’t look like he’s been able to do enough to impress Bulut, and with his situation being what it is, he looks set to leave at the end of the campaign.

But if his game time improves between now and the end of the season, then Cardiff should definitely look to offer the 21-year-old a new contract.