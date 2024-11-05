This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City’s start to the season led to the decision to part ways with Erol Bulut in September.

Omer Riza has since been put in charge on a temporary basis, while the Bluebirds search for a permanent replacement.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign, but Riza’s performance as interim manager has helped to turn things around.

The performances of key players like Rubin Colwill and Alex Robertson have also been key, with the pair attracting a lot of praise.

Keeping both of them will be crucial long-term for Cardiff, particularly with the January window coming just around the corner.

Rubin Colwill price tag claim made

When asked what price tag would he give to the team’s two best players, FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit Jack Price claimed that Colwill is worth at least £10-15 million.

He believes that the 22-year-old even has the potential to be worth much more than that, suggesting he has the potential to play in the Premier League in the near future.

“They’re our two best and most valuable assets by a country mile,” Price told Football League World.

“At 22 and 21, respectively, both with massive, massive careers ahead of them, so it would take a lot for any club to prise them away.

“For Colwill, I wouldn’t accept anything less than £10 to 15 million at a minimum because we can’t afford to let him go.

“The reality is that if we sold Colwill I don’t think we’d get a player with that level of ability to replace him, he would be irreplaceable.

“I think with Colwill he’s having a breakout this season, and the natural quality that he has, he is destined for the Premier League, I think he is destined to probably be worth more than £10-15 million in the future.

“We’ve seen Callum O’Dowda call him a £20 million player, we’ve seen Sean Morison call him a £30 million player.

“So why would we sell him for less? We’re not in a position where we need to sell, and he’s playing so well for us anyway, he’s improving week on week.

“So keeping him and putting up a massive asking price is the most sensible thing.”

Alex Robertson & Rubin Colwill - Cardiff City 24/25 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Alex Robertson 10 (8) 1 (0) Rubin Colwill 13 (9) 1 (3) As of November 5th

Related Cardiff City revelation emerges involving Norwegian coach Eirik Horneland Cardiff City are yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Erol Bulut

Alex Robertson transfer value verdict

FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit also gave Robertson a potential price tag of £10 million, claiming that the club must hold onto both for as long as they can.

“Now, for Robertson, it’s a bit more difficult because there’s no possibility of him going this season, he’s only just signed,” he added.

“He’s also a remarkable talent.

“I don’t know if he’s got as high a footballing ceiling as Colwill because I think Colwill’s profile is so unique, I think that’s what elevates him that extra bit.

“Mind you, Robertson is still a top, top player, a top prospect.

“We signed him for £1 million, I think we will probably make 10 times that in the future, if it all goes to plan.

“So I value Robertson at about £10 million.

“I guess these figures, they are high.

“Obviously with Colwill, you look at Jack Clarke left Sunderland for £15 million in the summer.

“I don’t think Colwill is at that level, I don’t think Robertson is at that level, I don’t think they’ve established themselves as top end players at this level just yet.

“But their importance to the club, they are the future of the club.

“That means we simply have to be asking for silly money to be allowed to leave.”

Colwill and Robertson’s importance to Cardiff

Colwill has cemented himself as a key part of the Cardiff team in the last year or so, and his importance is growing with every good performance.

He is someone that could net the club a significant transfer fee in the future, potentially as much as £20 million if he can keep improving.

Meanwhile, Robertson has been a great addition to the side and he certainly has a lot of potential as well.

These are two players that the next permanent manager will want to keep long-term, and look to build his side around.