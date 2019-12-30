Cardiff chief reveals January transfer strategy

Neil Harris has revealed that Cardiff City won’t be spending any money in January to lure new players to The Cardiff City Stadium, reveals WalesOnline.

Harris has been in charge of the Bluebirds since October after being appointed following the resignation of Neil Warnock, and the former Millwall boss will be determined to start putting his own stamp on his squad in South Wales.

The January transfer market is the first that Harris has to try and build his own ideas around the squad that he has inherited from Warnock, but Cardiff fans will be left slightly disappointed that he won’t have any funds to spend.

The 42-year-old said: “We won’t be spending any money in January.

“We’re going to have to be clever and look at loan players or frees.

“I’ve got a strong group of players.”

The Bluebirds are heading into January in good form, as they have lost just one game out of Harris’ first nine in charge, and they have gone the last four unbeaten as they have risen up to eighth in the league table.

Early strikes from Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett provided Cardiff with three points away to Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 win at the weekend, lifting them to within just two points off of the playoffs.

The Verdict

Every manager hopes for money to spend within any transfer window at professional level, but Harris will have to deal with the hand that he has been dealt for the rest of the season.

Having had a successful start to life at Cardiff, he will be closely scanning the loans and free agents list to bring in the right players that will improve his squad at The Cardiff City Stadium.