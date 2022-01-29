Cardiff and Swansea enter transfer battle for 31-year-old

Championship arch-rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City have both made loan enquiries for Bristol City forward Nahki Wells, as per a report from The Telegraph.

The Bermuda international has failed to start a single league game since the beginning of November, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann all currently ahead of him in the pecking order at Ashton Gate.

Even with the loss of Famara Diedhiou on the expiration of his contract last summer, Nigel Pearson still has plenty of striking options at his disposal, meaning Wells has had his game time severely limited despite the ex-Leicester City manager operating with two up top.

According to the same Telegraph report, the Robins could potentially be open to loaning the 31-year-old out and there has been no shortage of interest in his signature, with Welsh rivals Cardiff and Swansea both launching enquiries regarding a possible temporary move.

As per journalist John Percy, the Bluebirds are on the verge of agreeing a move for Norwich City’s Jordan Hugill, who has failed to impress at West Bromwich Albion during his loan spell at The Hawthorns so far.

This hasn’t stopped them from pursuing Wells though, with Mike McGrath revealing that the Hugill deal won’t affect their interest in the Bristol City man.

For Swansea, Liam Cullen’s loan move to Lincoln City may persuade them to make an official offer, although it remains to be seen whether the return of Kyle Joseph earlier this month affects this potential deal.

The Verdict:

This would be a good move for both sides – because Wells will have a real point to prove after being left out in the cold by Pearson and considering he hasn’t received anywhere near enough game time – this move would make sense.

Although it may benefit the Robins to hold on to him as a decent bench option, Wells should be looking to push for this temporary move with two exciting options potentially at his disposal if the Welsh duo follow up their interest.

Cardiff may not seem like the best place to be at this stage considering their current position – but there will be no shortage of motivation for the Bermudan to do well considering survival is on the line.

If he can contribute to their cause and help them remain afloat, he will be fondly remembered by the Bluebirds’ fanbase, so this could be a move worth making as long as he’s not kept out of the starting lineup by Kieffer Moore and Hugill.

Swansea would also be a good option – and with Russell Martin’s style of play – he will have the chance to adapt to a new way of playing. They may not be pushing for promotion this season, but he could potentially form a good partnership alongside Joel Piroe and win plenty of starts.