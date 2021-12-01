Cardiff and Sheffield United plotting bids for 18-year-old defender

It appears as though both Cardiff and Sheffield United have turned their attentions to non-league talent ahead of January, with both Championship clubs eyeing a move for Miguel Freckleton, as reported by Bristol Live.

Both teams will be on the hunt for fresh faces in January, with the Blades eager to push on under new boss Paul Heckingbottom and Cardiff desperate to do the same after bringing in a new boss of their own.

Now, both clubs have had their attention drawn to Freckleton, who is currently impressing many with his showings in non-league.

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Only 18-years-old, he has plenty of potential to improve – and it isn’t the first time he would have linked up with an EFL team either.

In fact, the Blades have previously brought the player in to have a look at him and after liking what they saw of the defender, they now seem to be tempted to bring him back in on a full-time basis.

They’ll face competition from Cardiff and Steve Morison though, who will want to bring in a player who has plenty of upside. With his youthful age and ability already to compete against players much older than himself, the scope is there for him to become a decent addition and perhaps even a squad player this year.

With low costs and a potential high resale value, it has both Sheffield United and Cardiff keen to do business.

He currently plies his trade for Mangotsfield United and has come on leaps and bounds – so much so, that the Blades and Bluebirds are prepared to give him the chance to make a huge leap into the EFL.

With the rate he is going, there appears to be no reason why he couldn’t adapt quickly to Football League action too – which is why so many clubs are now sniffing around the seemingly talented youngster.

The Verdict

Any signing from non-league is a risk, with the player perhaps not adapting well to more competitive football or having no experience whatsoever of EFL action. It’s why so few teams do it apart from those lower down the pyramid.

However, Freckleton not only has experience of playing in a Football League academy but has even been closely examined by the Blades on a previous basis – and they appear to have liked what they saw. With the potential to get better (and the chance to sign him on the cheap) it could certainly prove to be a shrewd signing by either team in this particular instance.