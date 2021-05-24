Cardiff and Derby set for potential tug-of-war over out-of-contract player

Cardiff City are eyeing Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn but the Rams are keen to agree terms and keep him at Pride Park, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old scored a brace to keep Derby in the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 season but is out of contract in the summer and yet to pen a new deal.

Football Insider has reported that the East Midlands club are keen for Waghorn to sign a new contract and stay on at Pride Park but they aren’t the only ones keen on him.

It is understood that Cardiff are monitoring the striker’s situation at Derby and plotting a potential move if he becomes available on a free transfer.

Moving to the Welsh capital would see Waghorn reunite with Mick McCarthy, who managed him at Ipswich Town in the 2017/18 campaign – the striker’s most productive in English football (16 goals and 13 assists).

With both Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson returning to Liverpool at the end of their loan moves, McCarthy will need to bring in more firepower this summer and has already brought in James Collins on a free transfer from Luton Town.

What club do these 21 former Cardiff City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Omar Bogle play for nowadays? Plymouth Argyle Charlton Athletic Rotherham United Portsmouth

The Verdict

Replacing Wilson and Ojo was always going to be high on Cardiff’s list of priorities and it seems they’re wasting no time trying to give McCarthy more firepower.

Waghorn hasn’t been at his best this season but he’s thrived under the Bluebirds boss in the past and reuniting with him in the Welsh capital could be a move that works for all parties – apart from Derby.

The 31-year-old is a versatile striker and though he’s not been on top form this term, losing him would be a major blow for the Pride Park outfit and Wayne Rooney.

It seems the two clubs are set for a tug of war over Waghorn.