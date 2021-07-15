Cardiff and Blackpool in transfer battle for 30-year-old defender

Championship rivals Cardiff City and Blackpool are battling it out to sign free agent right-back Jack Hunt, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old was one of many players who were released by Bristol City at the end of the 2020-21 season in Nigel Pearson’s big reshuffle at Ashton Gate, and that was despite making 41 league appearances last season.

Hunt has plenty of Championship experience with Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City but finds himself without a club for the first time in his career.

The Seasiders have just one right-back in their squad right now in the form of Teddy Howe, with Ollie Turton departing for Huddersfield Town and Jordan Gabriel returning to Nottingham Forest at the end of his loan spell, whilst the Bluebirds signed a right-back in Perry Ng from Crewe back in January.

Despite that it looks as though Mick McCarthy is looking for some experience to battle with Ng for that spot and they’re set to battle with the newly-promoted Lancashire side for Hunt.

The Verdict

Hunt is now the wrong side of 30 but you’d imagine he’s still got a few years left as a competent Championship right-back, so he would be a decent addition for either side interested.

It did seem like a harsh release from Bristol City having played so many times last season, but Pearson clearly wanted to move on and mould his own squad.

According to Football Insider, Hunt is based in Leeds so on that basis you’d imagine that he’d prefer a move to Blackpool if he wants to be nearer to his home.

He would likely face less competition at Bloomfield Road as well, with Cardiff’s Perry Ng impressing since his arrival in January and Hunt would likely have to contend with a spot on the substitutes bench, so I’d imagine Blackpool are the front-runners in this race.