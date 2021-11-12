Carayol starts: The predicted Gillingham XI to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Gillingham will be looking to make a return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Evans’ side go into the game having won just once in their last nine outings in all competitions, meaning they are 19th in the standings, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

By contrast, Wednesday are unbeaten in their last nine games, and would climb into the play-off places with a win over the Gills.

So what side could Evans name to give Gillingham a chance of picking up all three points this weekend?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the Gillingham starting lineup we expect to see at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

With his squad ravaged by injuries, there seems to be little scope for Evans to rotate from the one that drew with Cheltenham in the FA Cup last weekend.

But having also lost three defenders – Rhys Bennett, Robbie McKenzie and Ryan Jackson – on Saturday, that will put even more pressure on Evans’ squad, with it being suggested they could have as few as 14 players to call upon in Yorkshire.

In goal, James Cumming has been an ever present in the league this season, so should return after dropping to the bench for last week’s FA Cup clash.

Having lost that aforementioned defensive trio against Cheltenham, Max Ehmer, Jack Tucker and Harvey Lintott look to be the Gills’ last remaining options in defence, which could force a change to the back three.

In the centre of the park, with Stuart O’Keffe among those who are still a doubt, it could be 20-year-old Dan Adshead who keeps his place in the starting lineup alongside the more experienced Kyle Dempsey and Ben Reeves.

One player who could potentially return after illness is Mustapha Carayol, who would offer an outlet for the Gills from the left-hand side.

Upfront, Vadaine Oliver, once again Gillingham’s top scorer this season, ought to lead the line at centre forward against the Owls.

The 30-year-old could then be backed up by Danny Lloyd and John Akinde, both of whom can provide a threat as the Gills look to ease the pressure on their undermanned defence.