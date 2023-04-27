Sheffield United sealed promotion back to the Premier League last night after a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Paul Heckingbottom's side needed one win from their final four games of the season to secure second and cleared that at the first hurdle.

Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic struck in a dominant second-half to spark wild celebrations at Bramall Lane, as the Sheffield United supporters strap themselves in for a huge party over what remains of the season.

Sander Berge reacts to Sheffield United promotion

Berge was excellent last night, helping to grip control of the game after shifting into a more advanced midfield position.

Post-match, the club's official Twitter account captured some footage of Berge on the pitch celebrating.

"Ridiculous," Berge described the feeling of scoring.

"Best moment of my life. Best moment of my life," Berge enthused, smashing the badge on his chest.

Berge has had a big season with 11 goal involvements in the Championship - a division he is, quite clearly, too good for. However, having stuck by Sheffield United following their relegation in 2020, the 25-year-old has helped deliver a top-flight return.

Fans have been critical of him in the past, but many were questioning their views after last night:

Other fans underlined the Norwegian's role in getting Sheffield United over the line last night:

This fan labelled Berge a 'Rolls Royce'.

One fan went so far to say that he hopes to see Berge carrying the captain's armband back in the Premier League. Another focused in on how Sheffield United need to tie the midfielder down to a new contract.

What's next for Sheffield United?

Heckingbottom's side face Preston North End at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon in what's their final home game of the season, before trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City to conclude the campaign.