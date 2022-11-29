Capitalising on West Ham call would fit Sunderland transfer policy and offer succession plan for key player: Opinion

Sunderland‘s transfer policy in recent window has been clear to see with the Championship club focussing their attention on young, high-potential players.

It’s been refreshing to see the Black Cats change in approach, which has allowed them to bring in the likes of Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Jewison Bennette, and Jay Matete when in previous years they may have gone for more established players on higher wages.

We can expect to see their focus on youth continue while they remain a Championship side and as January approaches, a recent development in the Premier League may well have caught their attention.

West Ham United have reportedly told 22-year-old midfielder Conor Coventry that he can find another club after deeming him excess to requirements at the London Stadium.

Coventry impressed while on MK Dons in the second half of last season and was kept as part of David Moyes’ first team squad for the start of the 2022/23 campaign but after seven appearances, it seems the Hammers have decided that it’s time to offload him.

Football Insider claims that a January move is looking increasingly likely as West Ham have told him to find another club and want to sell him for a cut-price fee in the winter window to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

He may not have been deemed up to the level at the London Stadium but Sunderland should be looking to capitalise on their decision to let the defensive midfielder go.

The 22-year-old is still learning his game but we saw last season at MK Dons that he looks to have a bright future ahead of him and it could be a smart bit of business to take advantage of the cut-price deal that the Hammers will be offering.

Coventry could prove to be the long-term successor to midfield general Corry Evans, who is 32 now and will not be able to keep going forever.

Landing him would add to the core of up-and-coming players in Tony Mowbray’s squad already and the Black Cats boss is well renowned for his management of young footballers so it may be just what the West Ham man needs to kick on.

The Championship looks the likeliest destination for him and Sunderland may well face competition but getting the deal done would continue the strategy of drafting in high potential players that can hopefully help take the Black Cats back to where they belong or at least be sold for a profit.