Capitalising on Leeds United’s January stance may be tempting but Middlesbrough should be wary of reunion: Opinion

January is lined up to be an interesting month for Middlesbrough – in what will be Michael Carrick’s first transfer window as a manager.

There were suggestions that Chris Wilder fell out with Steve Gibson over the summer transfer business but it would be a surprise not to see him back the new head coach in January as he looks to give the former Manchester United midfielder what he needs to push the Teessiders further up the table.

One player that it seems is set to be available in the first month of 2023 is Adam Forshaw. Football Insider has reported that Leeds United are willing to listen to offers for the former Boro midfielder in January.

His contract is set to expire next summer and though the Whites have a 12-month option, the 31-year-old has barely featured this term and it seems his days may be numbered at Elland Road.

A report yesterday indicated that multiple Championship clubs are interested in Forshaw ahead of January, including one of the team’s chasing promotion.

It remains to be seen whether Boro are one of those but while a reunion with the midfielder may well be tempting for the Riverside outfit, it’s one they should be wary of.

Given he’s currently on Premier League wages, you’d imagine a move for Forshaw is not likely to be cheap – even if Leeds were willing to let him leave on a free transfer.

Splashing out on a player that has had serious injury problems in recent seasons would seem a real risk, particularly in a window that we expect Carrick to want to do a fair bit of business in.

Forshaw has proven his quality in the Championship in the past and does have useful promotion-winning experience but a number of injury issues have severely limited his involvement over the past three seasons so you’d question whether Boro can rely on him to stay fit.

Even if he is regularly available, there would also be a concern that the 31-year-old’s arrival could push Hayden Hackney back down the pecking order and prove an obstacle for his development.

The young midfielder has grabbed hold of the opportunity first given to him by caretaker boss Leo Percovich and has been one of the real positives of 2022/23 so far for Boro so to bring in a player that may limit his minutes would be a real shame.

It may be that Forshaw would only be brought in as a squad player but given what it could cost, his injury record, and the development of Hackney, it’s a move that Boro should be wary of.