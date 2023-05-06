Ashley Barnes has emerged as a transfer target for Norwich City this summer.

According to Pink Un, the 33-year-old is being considered by the Canaries.

Barnes’ contract with Burnley is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

On those grounds, he could prove a smart signing for Norwich as they look to overhaul their squad under David Wagner.

Would Ashley Barnes be a good addition at Norwich City?

The striker could prove the perfect replacement in the squad for Teemu Pukki, who has already announced he is leaving the club as a free agent in the summer.

The Finn was a key figure in the club’s recent success, but he was unable to replicate his goal scoring consistency of recent years in this campaign.

Moving on at this stage makes a lot of sense for both parties.

Do Norwich City need to overhaul their squad to compete for promotion?

So Barnes can then take up the role of experienced forward that can provide strength in depth, as well as lending a helping hand to the younger members of the squad as a dressing room leader.

The Burnley forward wasn’t pivotal to the Clarets’ promotion this season, but his presence in the squad was certainly useful to have in Vincent Kompany’s squad.

His contribution of five goals and three assists also means he did still play a significant role in helping the team to dominate the Championship title.

That he will arrive as a free agent makes it a compelling idea to bring him in on a short-term deal for a year or two.

What will Norwich City’s attack look like next season?

Josh Sargent has had a good season playing alongside Pukki, but Adam Idah has suffered from injury issues, so adding another body into the attack makes a lot of sense for those reasons too.

That Barnes will be a free agent also opens up the possibility that Norwich could still make a bigger-name signing to beef up the attack with a younger and more appealing long-term profile.

The addition of Barnes would give Norwich options in the market and free up funds to be invested in other areas.

He may be past his best and he wouldn’t be the flashiest arrival, but he could be just what Norwich needs in order to be more competitive in the fight for promotion next year.