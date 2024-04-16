There seems to be an air of malaise around Stoke City at the moment.

Last summer was seen as a real chance for the Potters to reset after consistently finishing outside of the promotion mix since their relegation from the Premier League.

They spent big in the summer of 2018 following their return to the Championship, but this big spending didn't work out and last summer could have been the time for them to set things right.

There was certainly no shortage of effort to rebuild the squad and they managed to get quite a lot of business done, with Harry Souttar's sale to Leicester City probably allowing them to enjoy such a productive window.

Stoke City - 2023 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

It was always going to take time for the squad to gel together effectively, but there were reasons to be hopeful under Alex Neil, who previously won promotion from the second tier with Norwich City.

Despite some promising performances under Neil last season though, things didn't work out for him at the bet365 Stadium and he was replaced by Steven Schumacher in December.

They aren't guaranteed to stay up with the club still battling relegation, but if they do remain afloat, there's one former target they could reignite their interest in.

Liam Cooper's situation at Leeds United

Stoke were linked with a move for Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper during the early stages of the January transfer window - but a deal failed to materialise in the end.

However, Cooper has only made 18 appearances in all competitions this term, with a number of these displays coming in the form of short cameos from the bench.

Joe Rodon looks set to head back to Tottenham this summer but if he joins permanently or a replacement arrives, Cooper's game time could be limited once again, especially if the Whites return to the top flight.

The 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season too, so he could be a cheap addition for the Potters.

However, it remains to be seen whether Leeds offer him a new contract.

Why Liam Cooper would be such a good signing for Stoke City

Cooper is likely to be hungry to prove why he should have won more game time at Elland Road, if he does end up moving on in the summer.

This motivation to do well can only benefit a Stoke side that have underperformed in recent years - and there's a need for some leadership in Staffordshire.

Manager Schumacher can only do so much. Players also need to take control of the dressing room and as the Whites' captain, Cooper could be a very good player to have both on and off the pitch.

At 32, the Leeds man may not be a long-term solution, but he could be a good asset to have at this level in the medium term and could help to shake off the malaise that has surrounded the club.

The Whites may have been relegated last term, but they were performing in the top tier and have been operating at a much higher standard in recent years, having been promoted under Marcelo Bielsa.

Stoke are a side that certainly need to raise standards and perform up to expectations - and Cooper's influence could be a real game-changer for them.

On the pitch, the Potters' attack has been a key reason why they have struggled, but they should also look to tighten up further at the back and recruiting Cooper as a potential replacement for Luke McNally would be ideal.

McNally is a longer-term option, but Burnley may not be willing to let him leave unless a sizeable fee is paid and that could make Cooper a more cost-effective option, at least in the medium term.

Related Preston and Stoke supporters will wince at the mention of Norwich City legend: View Teemu Pukki seemed to have the number of North End and the Potters during his time at Carrow Road

He could form a good partnership with Michael Rose, who was previously with a thriving Coventry City side and was clearly able to step up.

Both Cooper and Rose are able to contribute in both boxes, but their defensive work will be more important.

The potential trio of Cooper, Rose and Daniel Iversen could be a great combination going forward, with these three players having more than a sufficient amount of experience at this level.

Iversen is currently on loan from Leicester City, but he seems to be surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium and that could give Stoke the chance to recruit him permanently.

Coming back to Cooper, if he did come in from Leeds, he could even potentially form a back three with Rose and Ben Wilmot, which could delight Schumacher.

The Potters' boss enjoyed a lot of success with a back three at Plymouth Argyle, with Bali Mumba able to push forward as a wing-back and contribute in the final third.

This is the type of thing that he may be looking to replicate in Staffordshire to try and turn things around, potentially with Ki-Jana Hoever on the right.

It remains to be seen whether the Potters can bring Hoever back again this summer, but if they can, he could be a brilliant right wing-back option.

Both Rose and Wilmot have performed in a back three before and having Cooper in the middle of that trio could help to solidify the club's defence, with the current Leeds player the potential leader in that backline.

His arrival alone wouldn't revolutionise the Staffordshire side, but it would be a big step in the right direction. And even if he doesn't start every week, he would surely be a more useful option than Ciaran Clark, who has barely played this season and looks destined to be released when his contract expires at the end of June.