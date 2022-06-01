“Capable of thriving at this level” – Birmingham City linked with move for former Premier League forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Watford striker Andre Gray.

It was recently announced that Gray would depart Vicarage Road at the end of his current deal, due to expire next month, and so the striker is available on a free transfer this summer.

Now, Football Insider have reported that several Championship clubs are interested in the 30-year-old, with Birmingham City among them.

Gray spent the 2021/22 season on loan at QPR where he scored 10 league goals in 28 Championship appearances.

With that being said, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Gray being linked with a move to St. Andrews.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it has the potential to be a rather good piece of business for Birmingham City.

Goals were something of an issue for Lee Bowyer’s side last season, with only four teams finding the net on fewer occasions throughout the course of the campaign.

That does mean that you feel the Blues will need to add to their firepower in the transfer window, and Gray does have the experience and record at this level to suggest that he would be capable to make a contribution to them posing more of a threat going forward next season.

Indeed, the fact that Gray is available on a free could be useful for Birmingham, given that will make this more affordable from a financial perspective, which could help given the uncertain off-field situation around the club.

With that in mind, it does seem as though this is a move that seems to be worth looking into for those in charge at St Andrew’s.

Josh Cole

Whereas this would unquestionably be a good signing for Birmingham, they may need to offload some players in order before making a move for Gray in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Bowyer recently admitted that the Blues will have cut their wage bill this summer and thus they may find it difficult to match Reading and Cardiff City financially.

If Birmingham are somehow able to convince Gray to make the switch to St Andrew’s, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the forwards goes to excel for the club.

During his career to date, the forward has demonstrated that he is more than capable of thriving at this level as he has provided 76 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Alfie Burns