“Capable of something special” – Rob Edwards’ vision for Luton Town becomes clearer

Rob Edwards is in his first full week in charge of Luton Town after being named the replacement for Nathan Jones.

The Championship is currently on a break for the World Cup; therefore, unlike usual times, Edwards has the opportunity to get to know his players fully and work on the training ground before his first game in charge.

As he comes to the end of his first week at the club, the new Hatters boss already believes that “something special” can happen at the club while insisting he won’t be undoing the work that was done under Jones.

The 39-year-old was named in charge of the Hatters on Thursday, taking over a side that is sitting 10th in the Championship and just one point away from the top six.

The Hatters bolster a squad that made the play-offs last season; they broke their transfer record to bring in Carlton Morris, all of which means Edwards will join a team that is ready to pick up where they left off.

Edwards has spoken about his new job and what he is walking into. He told Luton Today: “I’m here to be able to work with the players and obviously I have strong beliefs in how I want the game to be played, but what I’ve also got to do is recognise the great work that’s already going on.

“The lads are getting results, the club’s getting good results playing a certain way, so it would be stupid for me to then rip things up and try to do something totally different.

“What we’ve got to do is be really clever, continue the great work, the stuff that has been successful over a period of time now, and then look to build and evolve as we go.

“But our job is to try and get the best out of players and they’re already doing that now. So, we’ve got to draw on that and eke some more out as well as I really believe in this group, I think they’re capable of something special.”

Edwards is no stranger to achieving things against the odds from his time as a player and manager. He was part of the Blackpool side that reached the Premier League in 2010, while as a manager, he led Forest Green Rovers to League Two success last season.

He continued: “Anything is possible, and I’ve been part of a Blackpool team a long time ago that were probably favourites to go down and we achieved something really special under Ian Holloway, with a really group of people and players.

“I can see a really good group of people and players here, fantastic staff, supporters who are right with the team and right behind them.

“You can achieve when you have all that, you can achieve, whether that’s now, we don’t know, but the aim is to certainly try and progress to that higher level at some stage over these next few years.

“We’ll be doing everything to try and do that right now because we’re in a really good position, but also, more than half the league will be saying that as well, the league’s ridiculously right this year.”

The Verdict

Edwards is fully aware of what it takes to achieve something when no one expects it; he showed that as manager last season at Forest Green.

In the last few seasons, Luton are used to having the underdog tag, especially under Nathan Jones, so this won’t face the Hatters, and it shouldn’t face Edwards. This is probably another factor in why he was given the job, as he is both used to overachieving and the expectations that come with that.

Like Edwards has said, Luton have achieved reasonable success under Jones with their style of play, so for Edwards to go in there and go against that would be silly, but like any other manager, he will also want to implement his own ideas on this team to try and make them better and maybe go one step further than last campaign.