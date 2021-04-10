‘Capable of playing regularly in the Premier League’ – West Ham plot move for Derby County starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are monitoring Louie Sibley with the view to a summer move, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

The Derby County starlet is tipped for big things but has struggled to establish himself as a first team regular under Wayne Rooney at Pride Park this season.

As per the report, the Rams could look to sell him on in order to raise funds for other areas this summer.

Sibley is undoubtedly a top talent, but is he ready for a move to West Ham in the Premier League.

The team at FLW have their say…

George Dagless

I think time will have to tell, here.

I think Sibley is a decent player and one that could become a real top talent but you of course never know what’s going to happen if and when a young footballer makes a move like this.

He’s been a bit in and out of the side for Derby this season – though he’s featured more of late – and I don’t think that inconsistency of appearances is a sign that he hasn’t got talent and I do expect there to be interest in him this summer.

West Ham have a great record of developing young players and that may well attract him so I can see it working in theory at least and it’s therefore worth a gamble I would say.

Jordan Rushworth Sibley is a player that has demonstrated a lot of ability with his performances for Derby, although he has not had quite as good a season as the Rams would have been hoping for after his impressive breakthrough towards the end of last term. There is plenty of potential in the attacking midfielder and if he is developed in the right way there is nothing to suggest he could not make it in the Premier League. Sibley has been challenged by Wayne Rooney at times and he has responded to those challenges so seems to be someone that needs to be driven. West Ham have been very good at identifying the right players to sign from the Championship in recent windows, so you would back the Hammers to get it right were they to make a move for Sibley. However, whether he could come straight into their side at this stage and make a major impact remains to be seen. He has not always been a regular starter for the Rams this term, so it might be another year or so before he can command regular Premier League starts. Jacob Potter I like the sound of this potential deal. I don’t think we’ve quite seen the best of Sibley this season, and he hasn’t been able to build on a number of impressive performances towards the end of last year’s campaign. But when he’s at his best, he can cause opposition defences a number of problems with his trickery on the ball. He’s still got age on his side as well, and could be a shrewd signing for West Ham if they can stump up the cash for him in the summer. I think Sibley is capable of playing regularly in the Premier League in the future, and this would be an excellent signing by the Hammers.