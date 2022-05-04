“Capable of launching a promotion push” – Barnsley eye EFL manager as potential Poya Asbaghi successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are considering Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as a possible candidate for the vacant managerial position at Oakwell, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Burton Albion boss, who is currently enjoying a second stint with the Brewers, guided his side to 16th place in what has been an extremely competitive League One this year.

Hasselbaink was first appointed by the third-tier club back in 2014, with the Brewers winning fourth-tier promotion under the former Chelsea striker’s stewardship.

The Tykes parted company with Poya Asbahi following their relegation to League One, with the Yorkshire club eyeing an immediate return to the Championship.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Barnsley’s potential appointment of Hasselbaink…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could be an interesting appointment for Barnsley.

He’s had plenty of experience in the third and fourth tier now and given he is currently at Burton Albion, a move to Barnsley would represent a forward step in his career.

He also has experience of winning promotion after winning the League Two title with Burton back in 2014/15.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back to the championship next season at the first time of asking, if possible, and Hasselbaink knows what it takes to earn promotion in the lower divisions.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a very clever appointment by Barnsley as Hasselbaink has achieved a relative amount of success at this level during his time at Burton Albion.

In his first spell with the Brewers, the Dutchman guided the club to the top of the third-tier before sealing a switch to Queens Park Rangers.

Whereas he was less successful at Northampton Town, Hasselbaink has proved his worth in his latest spell with Burton as he has helped them retain their spot in League One in the past two seasons.

If Barnsley’s hierarchy backs Hasselbaink in the transfer window, there is no reason why the 50-year-old cannot go on to assemble a squad which is capable of launching a promotion push in the 2022/23 campaign.

Carla Devine

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was probably not many fans first choice as who they would want in as manager but that doesn’t make it a bad appointment.

It seems like quite a solid appointment instead. He has managed in League One before and done a decent job especially during his first spell with Burton Albion.

This season, Albion have had a more disappointing season finishing 16th in the league and losing too many games however as long as he had backing from the board he may be able to transform things at Barnsley.

I’m not sure whether he’s a manager who’s going to motivate the side to go straight back up to the Championship but he’s definitely a man who could come in a stress the ship after a big season.