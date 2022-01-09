Caolan Boyd-Munce has admitted that moving from Birmingham City to Middlesbrough was a no-brainer for him.

The midfielder joined Boro for an undisclosed fee on Friday and made his debut for the club during their FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town.

Boyd-Munce marked his first appearance by scoring for Boro at the One Call Stadium as his new side sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory over their League Two opponents.

After Uche Ikpeazu and Boyd-Munce’s strikes were cancelled out by efforts from Mansfield duo Oliver Hawkins and Rhys Oates, Middlesbrough booked their place in the fourth-round of the competition via an own-goal from John-Joe O’Toole.

Having shown some real signs of promise in this particular clash, Boyd-Munce will now be looking to push on under the guidance of Boro manager Chris Wilder.

Before sealing a switch to the Riverside Stadium, the midfielder was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign as he failed to make an appearance for Birmingham’s senior side.

Making reference to why he decided to join Boro, Boyd-Munce said that the size of the club played a role in his thought process.

Speaking to The Northern Echo after yesterday’s clash with Mansfield about whether he had to think much about the move, the midfielder said: “Never. Not one thought, straight away it was just like get me here.

“What a club. I don’t think it needs much explaining. A club like Middlesbrough, as soon as there is a bit of interest, you’re going. There is no second thought of ‘do I want to go?’

“Coming up North, people asked about it. I said ‘of course I do, why wouldn’t I?’

“What a club but I’m loving being here.”

Boyd-Munce later added: “It was just the case of ‘do you want to come?’

“No brainer, straight up. There was no selling, there was no ‘do you want to come?’

“It was just let’s go.”

The Verdict

After experiencing a frustrating spell at St Andrew’s, Boyd-Munce is clearly delighted to be at Middlesbrough and will now be keen to take his career to new heights.

Given that he only featured on seven occasions in the Championship for Birmingham, it may take the 21-year-old some time to get back up to speed at this level.

By learning from Wilder, who has already had a positive impact on the likes off Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar and Isaiah Jones during his time in charge of Boro, Boyd-Munce could potentially make some inroads on the club’s starting eleven in the coming months.

With Middlesbrough set to face Reading next weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the midfielder is handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular fixture.