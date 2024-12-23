Leeds United's interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has sent shockwaves through the Championship.

TeamTalk revealed on Wednesday that the Whites are plotting a move for the Republic of Ireland international in January amid doubts over the future of Illan Meslier at Elland Road.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The 24-year-old has had an up-and-down campaign in West Yorkshire, and with Kelleher an option, it would not be a surprise to see Daniel Farke make a change to his goalkeeping department.

Football League World has taken a look at how much Liverpool's second-choice shot-stopper is estimated to be earning every week at Anfield using Capology.

Kelleher is estimated to be earning a surprisingly low wage

While it is an extremely ambitious move, Leeds do have strong financial backing, and their player sales in the summer transfer window will help fund a potential deal.

With Alisson Becker back from injury, Liverpool are not as dependent on the 26-year-old, and he was placed on the bench for his side's 2-2 draw with Fulham last Saturday.

A lack of game-time in the next month could see him search for a move away from Merseyside, with the Whites hoping that he can be the man to help guide them back to the Premier League, despite the majority of his experience being in the division.

However, if Capology's estimates on his weekly earnings are close to correct, then a move may not prove to be as costly as first thought. The goalkeeper earns £10,000-per-week, according to the website, and this would be more than manageable for the Whites.

Capology has estimated that Meslier is earning £30,000 every week, and while it is likely that Kelleher's could rise if he does drop down to the Championship, there is a chance that Leeds will save money by switching their goalkeeper.

Leeds United's Top Five Permanent Earners (Capology's Estimates) Player Wage Patrick Bamford £70,000 Junior Firpo £60,000 Pascal Struijk £50,000 Daniel James £50,000 Brenden Aaronson £45,000

Signing Kelleher would be a statement of intent for Leeds

Goalkeepers are a hot topic at the top of the second tier currently, with Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland all boasting three of the very best.

The defensive strength of those fighting for an automatic promotion spot has so far been the difference between a place in the top four, and falling towards those in the battle for a play-off place, and Farke is seemingly exploring a way of helping his side's chances even more.

Meslier is not a poor goalkeeper, but he has made costly mistakes in the past, and there is sometimes a lack of confidence in him, as seen against the Black Cats earlier in the season. Leeds had a 2-1 lead heading into the final moments before the French shot-stopper somehow let the ball go through his legs, handing Sunderland an unlikely equaliser.

Kelleher would offer the Whites a calmer and more confident option between the posts and this will only serve them well in the coming months. However, they will have to push hard for a deal as he will be targeted by others in the Premier League.