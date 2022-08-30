Cantwell starts: The predicted Norwich City XI to face Birmingham City tonight

Norwich City will be hoping to continue building momentum tonight as they take on current strugglers Birmingham City, with the hosts the clear favourites to take all three points at Carrow Road.

Although their task of winning three points at Sunderland may have potentially been made easier by the off-field turbulence on Wearside, it was still an impressive result and one that has allowed them to climb into a strong position coming into this tie.

Their recent results have been much-needed after their struggles during the opening stages of the campaign – and they won’t have any shortage of confidence with Dean Smith having plenty of senior pros at his disposal.

Do you love Norwich City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many Wales senior caps did Mark Bowen amass? 21 31 41 51

Birmingham, on the other hand, have struggled in recent times and it’s clear they need some more signings through the door if they are to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the division beyond this term.

After making a good start to last season, they will need to get more points on the board sooner rather than later to ensure a potential late-season slump doesn’t cost them, but they will be looking to record a much more respectable finish at the end of 2022/23.

Tonight won’t be easy for them though and ahead of this tie, we take a look at the starting 11 they could face.

In goal, it’s a no-brainer despite having someone of Angus Gunn’s quality on the bench, with the Canaries having a top-quality stopper in Tim Krul available and ready to start between the sticks once more.

They look set to retain the Dutchman and Max Aarons at this stage which will be a big boost for them – and Andrew Omobamidele and Grant Hanley start as a centre-back pairing after managing to keep a clean sheet on Wearside.

But with Liam Gibbs currently out injured and Kenny McLean moving into midfield, Sam Byram comes in at left-back as he looks to get 90 minutes under his belt.

It will be interesting to see whether the latter starts and if so, whether he can remain fit because he could be a useful asset at a time of need for Smith’s side considering the players they have on the sidelines.

Sam McCallum will need to get over his own injuries sooner rather than later if he’s to make a real impact in Norfolk – because he has the potential to be a regular starter when available.

Along with McLean in the middle of the park, Marcelino Nunez starts once more but there’s one other change in midfield with Aaron Ramsay coming in for Kieran Dowell who probably hasn’t done enough to retain his starting spot.

Danel Sinani starts again as he looks to replicate his performances from last term – but Onel Hernandez comes out for Todd Cantwell who can be a real game-changer on his day.

One man who definitely does start again though is Josh Sargent, with the previously prolific Teemu Pukki available as an alternative option if the American doesn’t perform up to expectations.