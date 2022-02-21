Cantwell starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to play Swansea on Tuesday night

Bournemouth’s promotion challenge continues this midweek with a trip to Swansea City.

Scott Parker’s side didn’t feature among the Championship’s fixtures last weekend due to their game against Nottingham Forest having been postponed.

That means his side should be raring to go as the Cherries look to make it four league wins in a row.

This recent winning run has seen Bournemouth take a firm grip on the automatic promotion places.

The club now leads third place Blackburn Rovers by four points while also having two games in hand.

This midweek’s opponents Swansea are struggling for consistency, with Russel Martin’s side having won two of their last five league games.

Here is how we think Parker will line up his side to face the Swans on Tuesday night…

Bournemouth are facing the absence of several first team players for this midweek’s game.

The likes of Kieffer Moore, Ethan Laird, Ryan Christie and Gary Cahill are all set to miss out. Jefferson Lerma is also due to be absent through suspension.

Because of this, Parker may opt to go with an unchanged side to the one that beat Blackpool despite the side trailing for the majority of that game.

Former Swansea man Jamal Lowe could be an option if Parker does decide to change things up, while Emiliano Marcondes and Leif Davis could also be recalled into the side.

But the most likely option is that Parker persists with the same XI that eventually got the job done against Neil Critchley’s side.