Cantwell starts: How we expect AFC Bournemouth to line up against West Brom on Wednesday

Scott Parker’s side can take a big leap towards automatic promotion on Wednesday night.

Bournemouth face West Brom as one of the Cherries’ two to three games in hand over the chasing pack below them in the table.

Parker’s men go into the clash 2nd in the Championship, six points clear of Huddersfield Town, who are directly below them in the table.

A victory against Steve Bruce’s side would move Bournemouth ever closer to a place in next season’s Premier League.

But the Baggies will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 derby defeat from Sunday afternoon.

That loss ended West Brom’s four game unbeaten run and left Bruce’s side 12th in the Championship.

Here, we predict how Parker will line up his side to face West Brom this Wednesday evening…

Kieffer Moore remains out of the side due to a broken foot, so Dominic Solanke will continue to lead the line for Bournemouth.

Sirki Dembele may come into the side following his 81st minute goal off the bench against Bristol City at the weekend.

Jaidon Anthony will likely drop to the bench in his place.

Philip Billing may also drop to the bench, with Todd Cantwell the most likely candidate to step into the starting team in his place, as Parker may look to start rotating the side for this busy schedule.

Jack Stacey may also be given the nod at right-back ahead of Adam Smith.