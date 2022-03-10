Todd Cantwell in: Is this AFC Bournemouth’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Bournemouth still have so much left to play for in the closing stages of this Championship season.

The Cherries are battling for an automatic promotion place with Scott Parker having led the side to second place with 13 games remaining.

Bournemouth are level on points with third place Huddersfield Town, but the club does have three games in hand on their rivals.

In fact, Bournemouth have games in hand on all of the clubs in the play-off position, which has strengthened their position in the top two.

However, there is a 13-point gap to league leaders Fulham which surely has the Cottagers out of reach.

But going into the final stages of the season, what would Bournemouth’s best team look like? We’ve decided to take a look at just that…

Mark Travers has proven to be one of the division’s top goalkeepers and earns his place between the sticks with ease.

The rest of the team line up in Parker’s preferred formation, a 4-3-3.

At full back, Bournemouth’s best performances have come from Jack Stacey and Jordan Zemura, who have both commanded their respective flanks while helping contribute in possession.

Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly have also made for a strong centre-back partnership that have been the backbone of the joint sternest defence in the division.

Think you’re a hardcore AFC Bournemouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cherries quiz

1 of 25 What year was Mark Travers born? 1997 1998 1999 2000

Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing have both been consistently strong and reliable performers for Bournemouth this season.

They are partnered by Todd Cantwell, who has immediately shown his class since arriving at the club on loan in January.

Ryan Christie and Jaidon Anthony have both had a huge impact on the team from out wide, with 10 goals and 11 assists coming in the league between them.

Dominic Solanke has the striker position on-lock with his impressive goal tally this season. The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward has scored 20 goals, which have played a huge role in the Cherries’ promotion bid.