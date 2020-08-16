Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Can’t wait to see him’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as surprise signing set to be announced

Stoke City are set to sign former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a free transfer after he left Turkish club Trabzonspor in March.

It’s a move that would be quite significant for a side in the Championship, and Michael O’Neill is determined to get it over the line and help boost his squad heading into the new campaign.

The 33-year-old is full of experience having made 89 appearances for Nigeria in his career, playing in two World Cups and winning the African Cup of Nations in 2013.

As well as this he was a star player at Chelsea and made well over 200 appearances for the club, winning trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Here’s how the Stoke City supporters reacted to the news that Mikel was set to sign for their club in the coming days…

