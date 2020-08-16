‘Can’t wait to see him’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as surprise signing set to be announced

Stoke City are set to sign former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a free transfer after he left Turkish club Trabzonspor in March.

It’s a move that would be quite significant for a side in the Championship, and Michael O’Neill is determined to get it over the line and help boost his squad heading into the new campaign.

The 33-year-old is full of experience having made 89 appearances for Nigeria in his career, playing in two World Cups and winning the African Cup of Nations in 2013.

As well as this he was a star player at Chelsea and made well over 200 appearances for the club, winning trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Here’s how the Stoke City supporters reacted to the news that Mikel was set to sign for their club in the coming days…

Mikel another experienced old head to steady the ship and make us tougher to beat. Any thoughts that he can persuade his fellow Nigerian to stay and buckle down for a big season? I like that the oldies are only getting an intial 1 year deal. #scfc — Jeremy Leese (@caribbeanpotter) August 15, 2020

What a signing Obi Mikel will be. Experienced, hardened international midfielder with experience in the English leagues. He is older but he’s athletic and strong. Can’t wait to see him in a Stoke shirt! #SCFC #Stoke — Jonathan Davies (@JonnyPotter87) August 15, 2020

In a year we’ve gone from signing Jordan Cousins to signing John Obi Mikel. Did I hear someone say glow up? — Curtis (@CurtisSCFC) August 15, 2020

Obi Mikel is going to be our new Salif Diao, but a better version. Excellent signing for us…"bUt HeS tHiRtY tHrEe" #SCFC — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) August 15, 2020

Mikel is exactly what our midfield needs, we’ve needed a sitting midfielder for a while now. We needed an upgrade on Cousins and now we have it. — Matt (@SCFC_Dalgarno) August 15, 2020

John Obi Mikel to Stoke. That could be a genius signing. Another player without pace but one who really doesn't need it. A midfield of him, Clucas and Powell could be miraculous. The perfect balance #SCFC — Nathan Spafford (@NathanSpafford_) August 15, 2020

The signs at the moment are that MO'N is planning to go with 5-3-2 as his first choice formation. Mikel joining gives us a very strong central midfield, and everything about the forwards indicates strike partnerships rather than lone front men. Squad is short on wingers. — Neil_James (@TrouserdogSCFC) August 15, 2020