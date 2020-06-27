Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Can’t wait to cash in’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to player’s weekend performance

2 mins ago

Reading suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday as play-off chasing Derby County netted two quick-fire goals before half-time.

It was a disappointing performance from the Royals, and Mark Bowen’s side couldn’t find a route back into the game despite Andy Rinomhota netting with half an hour left of the fixture.

The Rams’ first goal came through Tom Lawrence, and their second was a well-taken penalty from former England international Wayne Rooney.

Reading defender Liam Moore was the man who gave away the penalty, and in fairness the captain could have given Derby a spot-kick just minutes before when diving in. The 27-year-old struggled to get to grips with the runs being made from deep by the youthful Rams squad.

The Royals now haven’t won since returning from the lockdown period, and Moore alongside the rest of the defence will have to improve ahead of a tough clash against promotion chasing Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to Moore’s performance against Derby…


