‘Can’t wait to cash in’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to player’s weekend performance

Reading suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday as play-off chasing Derby County netted two quick-fire goals before half-time.

It was a disappointing performance from the Royals, and Mark Bowen’s side couldn’t find a route back into the game despite Andy Rinomhota netting with half an hour left of the fixture.

The Rams’ first goal came through Tom Lawrence, and their second was a well-taken penalty from former England international Wayne Rooney.

Can anyone get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Comedian Michael McIntyre is a Reading fan True False

Reading defender Liam Moore was the man who gave away the penalty, and in fairness the captain could have given Derby a spot-kick just minutes before when diving in. The 27-year-old struggled to get to grips with the runs being made from deep by the youthful Rams squad.

The Royals now haven’t won since returning from the lockdown period, and Moore alongside the rest of the defence will have to improve ahead of a tough clash against promotion chasing Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to Moore’s performance against Derby…

Liam Moore is so average – dont understand the hype around him #ReadingFC — Razak Malik (@razzy9) June 27, 2020

Liam Moore has somehow conned the football world into thinking he's a decent CB. He is well well below average. #readingfc — Liam Beazley (@LiamBeeeazley) June 27, 2020

Can't wait to cash in on Liam Moore in the summer. A spent force. #readingfc — Nath St Paul (@NathStPaul) June 27, 2020

Hook Liam Moore at HT the guys a joke — TH (@TH161_) June 27, 2020

Got to get rid of Liam Moore- he ducked for the goal #ReadingFC — Alan talks Reading FC (@talks_fc) June 27, 2020

Said it all season, Moore is not as good a defender as he thinks he is. Always yards away from his man and hardly puts a clean tackle in. Saying that, soft penalty. #readingfc — stuart edmonds (@ednoni) June 27, 2020

Why was Moore ever brought back into the side? He’s been poor all season — B Bails (@BBailey2201) June 27, 2020