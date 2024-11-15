Capturing the spirit of the club in more ways than one, a sidelined Tom Davies took to Instagram this week to share his best snaps from last week's Steel City derby.

If all goes to plan, the former Everton midfielder is due to return to Sheffield United's match day squad later this month after over eight months out with injury.

Davies has made just nine appearances for the Blades since joining on a free transfer in August 2023.

Tom Davies - Stats by club (as per Transfermarkt) Tenure Club Appearances Goals Assists 2015-23 Everton 179 7 8 2023- Sheffield United 9 0 0

Tom Davies' injury struggles

It has been a desperately difficult few years for the now 26-year-old, who once looked to be one of the brightest young talents in the top-flight. Persistent fitness issues have significantly impacted both his time on the pitch, and his reputation within the game.

These physical struggles began during his time at Everton. A knee injury sustained against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021, which was initially thought to keep the Scouser out for just over a month, saw Davies sidelined until May the following year, missing 31 matches in all.

Exactly one year later, Davies aggravated the same knee during a mid-season tour of Australia. Unable to achieve a consistent spell of fitness and form, he would start just once more for Everton before being released the following summer.

After moving to recently promoted Sheffield United, knee intact, Davies hoped for a fresh start. Unfortunately, a persistent hamstring injury first sustained in October 2023 sidelined him for most of the season, limiting him to just 214 Blades minutes thus far.

To aid his recovery, he traveled to a specialist center in Munich during the summer. Davies spoke candidly about his battles with mental health during this difficult time.

The final stages of his recovery have come with the Under 21's, as Davies made four consecutive appearances for the young Blades. His impact was clearly felt as the side collected an aggregate score of 21-4 in his presence. He also helped himself to a few goals, including an absolute screamer against Huddersfield Town.

Despite these setbacks, Davies remains a player with notable Premier League experience and is determined to return to full fitness. He has expressed optimism about rebuilding his career and contributing to Sheffield United's aspirations for promotion back to the Premier League.

'Blades, this one is for you'

It can be understandably frustrating for supporters, knowing their club have been paying full wages to a man who has played just less than four hours of football in fifteen months. According to estimates from sports finance database Capology, Davies has reportedly earned just under £2m since joining the South Yorkshire side.

However, while many modern players may be guilty of seeing their club's as nothing more than a pay-cheque, the midfielder's latest social media correspondence heavily implies that he has genuine intentions of integrating himself into the community and lore of the club.

The post, a typically stylish series of pictures, captured the mood and ambiance of Davies' first Steel City derby experience.

Davies directly addressed his supporters, stating he 'Can't wait to be back on the pitch', perhaps teasing inclusion against Coventry on the 23rd.

Clearly a popular figure within the dressing room, within hours the post had positive responses from several teammates, including Tyrese Cambpell, Rhian Brewster and Ollie Arblaster.

Davies' role in a promotion chasing Sheffield United side

Rejoining a Sheffield United side enjoying good fortunes could be a blessing and curse for TD, as the midfielder may find it difficult to perforate a seemingly established starting lineup.

He returns at a better time than any, however, as the arduous EFL schedule is at its most brutal around Christmastime, meaning more squad rotation is necessary.

Davies has the luxury of versatility, being able to deploy himself in either of the three midfield roles, defensive, box-to-box, and to a lesser extent, attacking. This means that while it is highly unlikely he usurps either of the typical three of Vini Souza, Ollie Arblaster or Gustavo Hamer in the short-term, he will likely find himself as the first replacement for either three as he rekindles himself with the professional game.

With over 160 Premier League appearances under his belt, providing he can reach full fitness, Tom Davies will undoubtedly feel like a new signing for the Blades this winter.

Here's hoping he can secure consistent fitness, and begin to endear himself to Blades supporters on the pitch, as well as off of it.