Blackburn Rovers

“Can’t wait” – Sam Szmodics issues swift Blackburn Rovers message after Ewood Park arrival

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have had a slow start to the summer transfer window, but things have been progressing for Jon Dahl Tomasson. 

The arrival of Sam Szmodics has bolstered their presence in the final third, boosting morale further after a winning start to the 2022/23 campaign against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Szmodics’ arrival has been confirmed in the last 24 hours, with the 26-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at Ewood Park.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon to introduce himself to the supporters, Szmodics had a swift message.

Szmodics arrives in Lancashire from Peterborough United, who suffered relegation out of the Championship last season.

The attacking midfielder featured 36 times for Posh in the second-tier last term, scoring six goals and registering a further assist.

His form in League One the season prior was much more productive, though, with Szmodics scoring 15 times and notching six assists in 42 games.

Szmodics played 79 minutes of Peterborough’s comeback win against Cheltenham in League One on Saturday, whilst Blackburn were beating QPR at Ewood Park thanks to Lewis Travis’ goal.

The Verdict 

Szmodics looks a really decent addition for Blackburn this summer.

He showed what he can do in a quality side during his time in League One with Peterborough and the hope is going to be that he can do the same in a better side in the Championship.

The player himself seems buzzing to have made the move and will be looking to hit the ground running at the earliest of opportunities.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

