“Can’t wait” – Sam Szmodics issues swift Blackburn Rovers message after Ewood Park arrival

Blackburn Rovers have had a slow start to the summer transfer window, but things have been progressing for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The arrival of Sam Szmodics has bolstered their presence in the final third, boosting morale further after a winning start to the 2022/23 campaign against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Szmodics’ arrival has been confirmed in the last 24 hours, with the 26-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at Ewood Park.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon to introduce himself to the supporters, Szmodics had a swift message.

Over the moon to sign for this fantastic club @Rovers can’t wait to get started 💙 pic.twitter.com/B5gkPrnRx0 — Sam Szmodics (@SamSzmodics) August 2, 2022

Szmodics arrives in Lancashire from Peterborough United, who suffered relegation out of the Championship last season.

The attacking midfielder featured 36 times for Posh in the second-tier last term, scoring six goals and registering a further assist.

His form in League One the season prior was much more productive, though, with Szmodics scoring 15 times and notching six assists in 42 games.

Szmodics played 79 minutes of Peterborough’s comeback win against Cheltenham in League One on Saturday, whilst Blackburn were beating QPR at Ewood Park thanks to Lewis Travis’ goal.

The Verdict

Szmodics looks a really decent addition for Blackburn this summer.

He showed what he can do in a quality side during his time in League One with Peterborough and the hope is going to be that he can do the same in a better side in the Championship.

The player himself seems buzzing to have made the move and will be looking to hit the ground running at the earliest of opportunities.

