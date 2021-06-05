‘Can’t wait’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to 25-y/o’s message on the Bramall Lane faithful

Sheffield United will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blades endured a disappointing season under the management of Chris Wilder, as they were relegated from the top-flight, finishing bottom of the table after struggling for a positive run of results.

One player that found regular minutes hard to come by this season was Oliver McBurnie, with the Sheffield United forward making just 12 league starts for the Blades.

Sheffield United’s social media team looked back at one of McBurnie’s goals for the club against Manchester United back in 2019.

McBurnie was quick to respond to that memorable goal, and revealed that he was missing the club’s fans, who have been absent from stadiums for the 2020/21 season.

I miss them fans mannnnnn — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) June 4, 2021

Plenty of Sheffield United supporters took to Twitter to react to McBurnie’s recent comments on the Bramall Lane faithful heading towards the new league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction, below….

