‘Can’t wait for the games to start back’ – Leeds United ace shares positive message ahead of Championship return

Leeds United’s Barry Douglas has shared an upbeat message on Instagram as we near the return of Championship football.

It’s been over three months since Championship fans had their fix, but now as teams return to training and begin their preparations for the final nine games of the season, fans and players alike are getting excited.

The provisional restart date for the Championship is 20 June, with the Premier League kicking-off a few days prior.

Stating his excitement at getting back out on the football pitch, Leeds defender Douglas shared this message:

The 30-year-old has had an interesting career to date. The Scot started out with Queens’s Park and made a name for himself with Dundee United.

He then opted for a move to Poland, where he ended up spending three seasons with Lech Poznan before another surprise move to Turkish outfit Konyaspor.

Douglas spent a further two seasons there before helping Wolves to Championship promotion in 2018, and subsequently signing for Leeds the following season.

Now in his second season at Elland Road, Douglas is again proving to be a useful and experienced member of the squad. Leeds have nine games standing between them and the Premier League, after what’s been a 16-year hiatus from the English top-flight.

The verdict

Having won their last five league games to-nil and sitting in 1st-place with a point lead over West Brom in 2nd, Marcelo Bielsa’s side look all but promoted.

Complacency though can still damage their promotion dreams, but Bielsa’s Leeds should have too much quality and professionalism to let the title slip from this position.