‘Can’t stand in his way’, ’30 million if they want him’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s latest transfer links

He attracted Premier League interest in the last transfer window, but bigger fish than Everton have now been linked to Daniel Jebbison’s signature.

We may still be just less than two months until the January window, but it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from flowing and Jebbison is a player who is attracting admiring glances once again.

Blades owner Prince Abdullah confirmed that the club rejected a bid from the Toffees for the teenager, but now Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have entered the mix according to TEAMtalk.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Sheffield United players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 1. Paddy Kenny Yes No

Jebbison, who is currently on loan at Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion of League One, was watched by Barca scouts last month as the Brewers ran out 1-0 winners over Fleetwood Town at Highbury.

They were also tracking Cod Army defender James Hill on that evening with both players coming up against each other, and it was a contest where 18-year-old Jebbison lasted 62 minutes before being withdrawn.

The Canada-born England youth international has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the third tier club this season and headed out on loan after his pathway into Slavisa Jokanovic’s team was blocked by multiple senior strikers.

United could potentially recall the youngster in January to field permanent offers if giants of football like Barca and Dortmund are interested – but if it was up to fans on social media they would want astronomical figures for Jebbison. Check out what they have been saying below.

Go jebbison son can’t stand in his way https://t.co/aUQTxHfq5B — Joel Birmingham (@Joelbirmz12) November 10, 2021

If that’s the case recall him and start him. https://t.co/Y3VWEeEqYb — Ivantony Browne (@IvantonyB) November 10, 2021

I’m all far this lad doing well and same goes far rest of young talent out on loan but he’s not exactly ripping it up at burton — Neil Wainwright (@NeilWainwrigh17) November 10, 2021

Best get ya cheque books out then. About time we stopped selling worldy players on the cheap. — Daniel Brookfield (@Danbrookfield13) November 10, 2021

30 million if they want him — Craig Platts (@platts_craig) November 10, 2021

Another one we’ll sell without ever actually getting any good minutes out of — Sean Surry (@TipsterJeff02) November 10, 2021

Barcelona & Borrussia Dortmund fancy him but we obviously don’t, you figure it out #twitterblades — SUFC1971 (@sufc1971) November 10, 2021

Sold January for transfer funds?????? — steve gallacher (@GallacherSteve) November 10, 2021