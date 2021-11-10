Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Can’t stand in his way’, ’30 million if they want him’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s latest transfer links

Published

27 seconds ago

on

He attracted Premier League interest in the last transfer window, but bigger fish than Everton have now been linked to Daniel Jebbison’s signature.

We may still be just less than two months until the January window, but it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from flowing and Jebbison is a player who is attracting admiring glances once again.

Blades owner Prince Abdullah confirmed that the club rejected a bid from the Toffees for the teenager, but now Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have entered the mix according to TEAMtalk.

Jebbison, who is currently on loan at Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion of League One, was watched by Barca scouts last month as the Brewers ran out 1-0 winners over Fleetwood Town at Highbury.

They were also tracking Cod Army defender James Hill on that evening with both players coming up against each other, and it was a contest where 18-year-old Jebbison lasted 62 minutes before being withdrawn.

The Canada-born England youth international has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the third tier club this season and headed out on loan after his pathway into Slavisa Jokanovic’s team was blocked by multiple senior strikers.

United could potentially recall the youngster in January to field permanent offers if giants of football like Barca and Dortmund are interested – but if it was up to fans on social media they would want astronomical figures for Jebbison. Check out what they have been saying below.


