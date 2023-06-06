Coventry City supporters may have seen Viktor Gyokeres in a Sky Blues shirt for the final time in their Championship play-off final defeat against Luton Town last week.

City knew that they'd needed to win promotion to have a chance of keeping the Sweden international, but their penalty shootout loss means that the 24-year-old will more-than likely depart for a top flight club this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

Who is interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres?

Plenty of Premier League clubs such as Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace have been linked to his signature, and now Portuguese giants Sporting CP have also entered the race.

Another club who have reportedly entered the running for Gyokeres, according to the Sunday Mirror (4/6; p76), is Rangers, with head coach Mick Beale believed to be a big fan of the striker.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Rangers' interest?

Former England international Carlton Palmer has been keeping a watchful eye on Gyokeres this season at Coventry and thinks the Swede is Premier League bound - which ultimately will end up ruling Rangers out of the running for his services.

"Viktor scored over 20 goals last season, which is terrific in the Championship, it shows he's a consistent performer," Palmer told Football League World.

"He's in high demand from top Championship and Premier League clubs, it's likely that Gyokeres will move on this summer with the fee likely to be around £15-20 million.

"So, although Rangers are interested in the player, I can't see them being able to compete with the fee or the salary that will be on offer from Premier League clubs."

Is Viktor Gyokeres to Rangers a realistic signing?

It's probably safe to say that Rangers need to forget about trying to sign Gyokeres this summer.

They are of course a big club and can offer European football, but they will likely not be able to come close to offering the transfer fee that Coventry will want and what Premier League clubs will be willing to pay for the forward.

There's little doubt that the Gers need to strengthen their front-line this summer due to the departure of Alfredo Morelos, but they should perhaps lower their sights from Gyokeres.

The Swede has admirers across Europe and whilst Rangers are a big club, they cannot compete with the money being thrown around elsewhere, and they will have to move on to other targets.