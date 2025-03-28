This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

QPR have a decision to make about left-back Kenneth Paal this summer.

He arrived on a free transfer in 2022 from Dutch side PEC Zwolle, signing a three-year contract on arrival which expires at the end of this season - with him estimated to earn £8k-a-week at Loftus Road.

Paal’s been a consistent starter for Rangers at full-back in the following seasons, and was dubbed “an important asset” by manager Marti Cifuentes in the summer.

We asked our QPR Fan Pundit, Louis, if he can see Paal staying on beyond this summer, and whether it’d be a huge loss if he didn’t.

QPR can afford to lose Kenneth Paal

Speaking to Football League World, Louis said: “I think the way it's going, I can't see Kenneth Paal being here next season.

“Obviously, he's had his good spells this season but for the most part he's been average, below average.

“It's a shame because he's a good player on his day. We signed him for free, and it looks like we're going to lose him for free as well.

“He's been a decent servant, he's been here a few years now. Overall, I like him.

“When he's poor, he can get beaten easily by wingers, and a lot of teams target that side.

“I wouldn't say it would be a huge loss at all. I mean, obviously we've got Ziyad Larkeche who still hasn't made a name for himself at QPR. He seems to be doing alright out on a loan. But then realistically we'd have to sign a left-back to replace Paal.

“So yeah, I wouldn't say it would be a loss. You never know, he might end up staying, something might work out and he signs a new deal, but I just can't see it. I can't see it at all.

“There were rumours with him being linked with clubs last window. Nothing happened which was surprising because you’d think we'd want to get money for him. But maybe nothing developed or we didn't really get the offers that we were hoping for, for him.

“But yeah, I'd be surprised now if he’s a QPR player next season. And if he leaves on a free, I suppose, it's not one we've lost out on in terms of making money because we signed him for free.

“So yeah, I'll be very surprised if he's at QPR next season.”

Paal departure would require some reflection from QPR decision-makers

In the same interview last year with West London Sport, where Cifuentes admitted how important an asset Paal is, he also opened up on the need to balance conduct business well both on and off the pitch.

He said: “We as a club cannot afford to have players that are in the last year of their contract and still being an important asset for the club.

“So, we need to find this balance between continuity and keeping good [financial] health.”

Plainly, it feels like that balance has been missed with Paal.

The club had interest in Paal from the likes of Watford last summer, so could have sold him for a fee – having got him on a free – and reinvested those profits into a long-term replacement.

Instead, the situation has been left and now QPR are staring at the same situation a year down the line without the added funds to find a new option.

As Louis says, Paal may still sign a new deal, and it won’t be a huge loss due to the lack of outlay when he arrived, but it certainly will feel like a missed opportunity if he leaves for nothing this summer.