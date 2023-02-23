“So for me..” – Pundit makes prediction on Jonny Howson’s future at Middlesbrough

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson won’t be offered a new contract if Michael Carrick’s side are promoted at the end of the season, offering his thoughts to Football League World.

During the early stages of the campaign, it looked as though Boro were going to be in a relegation fight with Chris Wilder failing to build on a promising 2021/22 season on Teesside.

He was dismissed in October with Michael Carrick coming in later on that month following a lengthy managerial recruitment process – and Boro have been exceptional ever since his arrival.

Winning games consistently and establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the division, they are now within four points of Sheffield United who will be desperate to retain second spot after spending much of the campaign in the automatic promotion zone.

Not everyone at the Riverside may be a winner if the Teesside club are promoted at the end of the season though, with some players likely to be pushed back in the pecking order and some potentially not being offered a new deal.

Captain Howson’s contract expires at the end of the campaign and at 34, it’s unclear whether he will remain part of their first team next season even though he remains a key cog in their machine.

Palmer is one man who doesn’t believe the experienced midfielder will be offered fresh terms if Boro seal a Premier League return, saying: “Well, he’s played 34 games this season. He’s been very instrumental under Carrick and they’ve not offered him a new contract.

“So for me, I look at that and I think that Middlesbrough have made the decision that if they get promoted, they’re going to, given his age at 34, look elsewhere.

“Should they still be in this division next year, I’m sure they’ll offer him a new contract because he’s a very good performer at Championship level.

“But at 34 in the Premier League, I can’t see it if they get promoted. I can’t see them offering him an extension to his contract.”

The Verdict:

You have to wonder whether Carrick would want him to take up a spot in the 25-man squad because a player who will be at the Riverside for the longer term could be left out in favour of the 34-year-old.

Looking to the future, it may be better for Boro to sever ties with him at the end of the season if they are promoted because they will need to cope without him at some point and will have the funds to replace him in the summer.

If they stay in their current division though, it may be a good idea for them to offer him a one-year deal because they won’t want him to make a move to a league rival and thrive there.

It’s a tricky one for Boro because Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades face a similar scenario with Billy Sharp. Both Howson and Sharp are integral figures in the dressing room – and they will be sorely missed if they did go.

But would they be regular starters in the top flight? It’s doubtful, so it will be interesting to see what happens with both of them. Those are certainly two situations to keep an eye on.