“Can’t see him wanting to leave” – Reading fan pundit issues Paul Ince verdict amid Cardiff link

Reading will be looking to build upon their incredibly promising start to the 2022/23 campaign when they make their return to action following the international break.

Under the guidance of Paul Ince, the Royals have managed to win six of their opening 10 league games.

Currently third in the Championship standings, Reading will be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Huddersfield Town next month following their recent triumph over Wigan Athletic.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Ince has emerged as a potential target for Cardiff City who are on the lookout for a new manager following their decision to part ways with Steve Morison.

According to Football Insider, Ince is a contender for the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

With the Bluebirds set to take on Burnley on October 1st, it will be interesting to see whether they make a managerial appointment before this fixture.

Addressing the speculation surrounding Ince, Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt has admitted that he doesn’t believe that the 54-year-old would be interested in making the move to Cardiff.

Speaking to FLW, Hunt said: “Paul Ince linked with the Cardiff job, to be honest I think I’ve got more chance of getting it.

“I honestly can’t see him wanting to leave.

“He’s in a good position at Reading, he knows that if he keeps us up this season then next season is going to be better without all of the financial restrictions and he seems to be enjoying the job.

“He’s obviously got his son playing there as well and he’s getting the best out of him.

“He likes the club and he likes the set-up that he’s working in so I can’t see him wanting to go to a club that are struggling, where he hasn’t had part of the recruitment as he is currently getting towards building his own team at Reading and putting his mark on it.

“He’s settled there, he’s running things his way so I think Cardiff is definitely a no-go for him.

“Maybe down the line he might want to go back into the Premier League but I certainly see that, if not a backwards movement, a sideways movement for him.”

The Verdict

For Reading’s sake, they will be hoping that Ince will decide to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

After guiding the Royals to safety last season, Ince has managed to get the best out of his players in the opening 10 league games of the current campaign.

Providing that Reading are able to continue to pick up positive results at this level, there is no reason why they cannot go on to emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish.

Instead of moving to a club who have sacked three managers in the space of three years, Ince ought to remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.