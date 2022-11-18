“Can’t see him really getting anywhere at Everton” – Sunderland fan pundit eyeing future transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ellis Simms looked like a really good addition earlier for Sunderland when he sealed a temporary switch to the Stadium of Light from Premier League side Everton in the summer.

However, in September, an injury struck that would rule him out of action for the next seven matches.

Fortunately, he recently returned to add a bit of attacking threat to Sunderland once again and scored in the club’s last match before the World Cup break against Birmingham City.

That means the 21-year-old has four goals and one assist in 12 league appearances for the Black Cats.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke whether or not he thought the club should pursue a permanent deal for Simms in January.

“We could do, I think he’s a good player and he can definitely be nurtured into a better player.” Jack told FLW.

“He does need to improve in certain areas, but I suppose having another striker on the books we can’t complain.

“We’ve got him on loan until the end of the season anyway but yeah I would like to see him tied down as I can’t see him really getting anywhere at Everton if I’m being totally honest.”

The Verdict

I think you can definitely understand our fan pundit’s viewpoint here.

Whilst Simms has looked a good player at times in the Championship, Everton and the Premier League is a big step up from the level he is at currently and it’s totally reasonable to suggest he may not quite get to that level.

As such, a permanent deal and a permanent home at Sunderland could be good for Simms in the long term.

If I were Sunderland, though, I’d perhaps see the season through first.

They have him tied down until the end of the season anyway and the extra time will give the club more time to see how he develops further.