“Can’t see him going anywhere” – Millwall fan pundit issues verdict on Danny McNamara transfer stand-off

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford is confident that the contract situation surrounding Danny McNamara will be resolved by the Championship club.

McNamara has been the subject of multiple offers from London rivals QPR this transfer window, with the defender only having 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Lions.

But these offers have been rejected by Millwall, with the club also in talks over a new contract with the 23-year old.

During all of this, the full back was left out of Gary Rowett’s side as they earned a 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday in the opening fixture of the new league campaign.

But this Millwall supporter believes that the club and the player can come to an agreement that will keep him with the Lions beyond the summer.

He also believes that if a deal is not agreed with the player, the club would rather lose McNamara on a free in a year’s time than sell to QPR.

“Danny McNamara, as we know, was obviously left out [against Stoke],” Luetchford told Football League World.

“Rowett said it was to do with his contract and feeling like his head might not be in the right place at the moment.

“Which all that tells me is the club isn’t offering him enough money.

“No I really can’t see him moving to QPR, can’t see him going anywhere.

“I think he will sign a contract, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“I just think the whole QPR thing is a non-starter really.

“The offers they have put in are ridiculous and I think the club would rather get a year out of him and let him go on a free, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

McNamara played 37 times in the league last season as Millwall earned a 9th place finish in the league.

He has grown in importance since his arrival from St Johnstone in January 2020.

But with only 12 months remaining on his contract, his future with the London club hangs in the balance.

The Verdict

Given QPR are now being linked with other transfer targets in that position, it suggests that Rangers are walking away from a move to sign the Irishman.

This would be a big boost to Millwall to keep such a regular starter in the team.

Getting this situation resolved as quickly as possible will be the target now, as the team cannot afford to be without its starting right back for many more games.

A new contract at Millwall would also be deserved recognition for his form with the team in his 18 months at the Den so far.