Sheffield Wednesday have been named as a potential suitor for Chiedozie Ogbene this summer.

According to Mike McGrath, the Owls are ready to pursue the free agent in the transfer window.

Would Chiedozie Ogbene be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Irishman would be a good addition to Darren Moore’s side…

Brett Worthington

If Sheffield Wednesday can get this deal over the line, it would be a fantastic addition.

Ogbene's performances over the past two seasons have been excellent, and that can be noticed by the number of clubs that are keen on the forward.

The 26-year-old is a handful for opposition defenders, and considering Sheffield Wednesday are stepping up to the Championship, it would be a welcome singing.

Darren Moore will know he needs to improve his side going forward, as they will find it tough in the Championship compared to League One. So, if they could beat fellow Championship sides to his signature, you could describe the signing of Ogbene as a real coup for the club.

Adam Jones

The Republic of Ireland international is young enough to be a decent long-term asset for the Owls and as someone who can operate both up front and as a wing-back, he would be a logical addition.

He can also play as a winger which will give Darren Moore the opportunity to switch formations if needed.

The Owls do have some decent options in the forward department and should probably look to prioritise strengthening other areas but on a free transfer, they can't say no to Ogbene if he's willing to come.

Proving last season that he can be a regular scorer at this level, he would help the Owls to retain their Championship status.

Declan Harte

Ogbene was one of Rotherham’s key figures last season, impressing with his performances in taking the step up from League One.

His versatility is also a key strength that will make him an extremely attractive proposition for many clubs this summer.

As a free agent, this could be a very great signing for Owls if they can win the race to his signature.

Ogbene contributed eight goals and four assists in the second tier for the Millers last season.

He could bring the level of firepower to Moore’s side that will help cement their position back in the Championship.