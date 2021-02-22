Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

‘Can’t say I’m happy,’ ‘Absolutely delighted’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to major club announcement

Published

20 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers have confirmed the appointment of former England and Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton as their new manager.

Barton has been out of a job since he was sacked by Fleetwood Town last month following a run of just one victory in seven League One matches – with the Cod Army sitting seven in the standings.

Having signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Gas, Barton will get straight down to work, and will be in the dugout for the Pirates’ crucial relegation clash with Wigan tomorrow evening.

Bristol Rovers currently sit two points above the bottom-four following just one League One win in 2021.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Bristol City and Bristol Rovers?

1 of 15

1. Which club has played in more FA Cup finals?

They’ve been searching for a new manager since the departure of Paul Tisdale, who notched only five victories from his 19 matches in the dugout, earlier this month.

Barton himself led Fleetwood to the play-offs in his third season as Highbury, but departed soon after a fallout with striker Ched Evans, who has since left himself to sign for Preston North End.

Given his past, the appointment of Barton was always going to be controversial, although many Bristol Rovers fans on Twitter appear delighted with the decision by the club’s hierarchy:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Can’t say I’m happy,’ ‘Absolutely delighted’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to major club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: