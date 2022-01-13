Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Can’t say I’m disappointed’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to transfer update on 29-year-old

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the latest update concerning Toto Nsiala’s future at the club.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon yesterday revealed that Fleetwood Town were looking into the possibility of signing the defender on a temporary basis from the Tractor Boys.

Nsiala has failed to make an appearance in League One since engaging in an argument with Ipswich’s supporters following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic last month.

In the 11 games that he has played at this level during the current campaign, Nsiala has only managed to help his side keep two clean-sheets.

Ahead of Ipswich’s clash with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, an update has now emerged regarding Fleetwood’s pursuit of Nsiala.

According to a fresh report from TWTD, the Cod Army are closing in on sealing a permanent deal for the 29-year-old.

It is understood that Nsiala could finalise a move to Highbury Stadium before the weekend.

Upon seeing the latest update concerning Nsiala’s future, many Ipswich fans shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter.

Having recently secured back-to-back victories in League One, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ipswich go on to seal all three points in Nsiala’s absence this weekend if the defender does indeed move on to pastures new.


