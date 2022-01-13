‘Can’t say I’m disappointed’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to transfer update on 29-year-old

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the latest update concerning Toto Nsiala’s future at the club.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon yesterday revealed that Fleetwood Town were looking into the possibility of signing the defender on a temporary basis from the Tractor Boys.

Nsiala has failed to make an appearance in League One since engaging in an argument with Ipswich’s supporters following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic last month.

In the 11 games that he has played at this level during the current campaign, Nsiala has only managed to help his side keep two clean-sheets.

Ahead of Ipswich’s clash with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, an update has now emerged regarding Fleetwood’s pursuit of Nsiala.

According to a fresh report from TWTD, the Cod Army are closing in on sealing a permanent deal for the 29-year-old.

It is understood that Nsiala could finalise a move to Highbury Stadium before the weekend.

Upon seeing the latest update concerning Nsiala’s future, many Ipswich fans shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Can't say I'm disappointed with this if I'm being honest #itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) January 13, 2022

I hope it's a success for him. — DanC (@dc96) January 13, 2022

Hasn’t featured once in the league since the charlton ‘incident’ think it’s right he moves on for both involved #itfc https://t.co/ix3fJdjeRK — Ashley Anten (@AshleyAnten) January 13, 2022

Decent move for him. Can't knock his effort or work ethic, but he's not at the same standard as others at the club. Best of luck Toto 👏 #itfc https://t.co/UXuYrpWaVV — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) January 13, 2022

Never wanted a move to go through as much as this one #itfc https://t.co/juIumDqgVe — ITFC Discussion (@AnalysisItfc) January 13, 2022

Good business for the football club for me always a mistake in the lad get him off the books gives us more chance of signing bonne/walton on perm deals #itfc https://t.co/YA0AYpgmSf — rob (@robpooley1) January 13, 2022

If we manage to get real life currency from this deal Ashton should be knighted #itfc #ftfc https://t.co/J5hrl2FGk0 — James (@Simpson_6) January 13, 2022

Having recently secured back-to-back victories in League One, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ipswich go on to seal all three points in Nsiala’s absence this weekend if the defender does indeed move on to pastures new.