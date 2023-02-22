“Can’t say I was surprised” – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany offers honest Millwall assessment

Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany has praised a “tough” Millwall side for “finding ways” this season after last night’s 1-1 draw at The Den.

The Championship leaders took the lead through Ashley Barnes six minutes into the second half but substitute Tom Bradshaw fired in the equaliser five minutes from time to earn his side a point, which sees them climb to fifth in the table.

Last night was Kompany’s first visit to The Den as either a player or a coach and he was pressed on how he’d found it after the game.

“It’s been good,” he told FLW. “Until about five minutes before the end, I felt like this had been a good game for us.

“When the score is tight, you’re always vulnerable to a ricochet or something and to be fair, it’s something that they’re used to living on.

“They did well but for us, it was a good game.”

Kompany added: “We want to win games but we knew this was a really tough period in the calendar for us – Watford, Luton, Millwall away back to back.

“The amount of games, we’ve had injuries, we’ve had illnesses, we’ve had a bit of everything going on with the squad and yet we’ve come through it.”

Burnley created a number of chances but were unable to put the game beyond the Lions before Bradshaw’s equaliser – with George Long and the defence producing a strong display.

“Millwall have been finding ways this season,” said Kompany. “They’ve been getting results. You’re never safe at 1-0. In the end, I feel a bit more comfortable with the fact that we’ve had a lot of chances and I’m convinced that with the quality of the players we have, on another day we’ll score more goals.”

He added: “Credit to Millwall. It was just tough, the whole game, but I can’t say I was surprised.”

Burnley are back at Turf Moor on Saturday where they’ll take on Huddersfield Town while Millwall travel to face Stoke City.