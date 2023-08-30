Carlton Palmer believes that Bristol City need to make their mind up on Zak Vyner's future before they end up losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Vyner has broken through the ranks at Ashton Gate after joining through the club's academy, and a spate of loan spells gave him the chance to shine for his hometown club, which he has taken in his stride over the past couple of seasons.

However, with just a year left on his contract, there has been vast interest in his services, including from Swansea. And that could lead him to an exit from Nigel Pearson's side, with Carlton Palmer telling the Robins to sort his situation before the deadline closes on Friday.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Zak Vyner's current transfer status?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged Pearson to sort out Vyner's future over the coming week before he loses his man on a free transfer.

He said: “It’s emerged that a host of clubs are interested in Bristol City’s Zak Vyner. Bristol City and Nigel Pearson don’t want to sell the player, who won the Player’s Player of the Season last term, however, he only has a year left on his contract.

“Despite being offered a new deal, he has yet to sign. If Nigel is given the indication that he won’t sign a new deal, he can’t run the risk of running down his contract to leave for free next season. He’d have to reluctantly sell Vyner.”

Who would Bristol City have to replace Zak Vyner if he was sold before the deadline?

With Rob Atkinson, Rob Dickie, and Ross McCrorie all natural at playing in the heart of defence and Kal Naismith able to fill in if needed, City do have options at centre-back beyond Vyner but availability has long been an issue for them at the position.

Atkinson is still recovering from the injury that ended his 2022/23 campaign while McCrorie is sidelined with an issue as well so losing the defender, who has been the leader of their backline over the past year or so, would be far from ideal.

They've been patient with him and are now seeing the dividends and losing him now would be particularly frustrating.

If they are to finally mount a promotion push after years of mid-table finishes in the Championship, City shouldn't be weakening themselves just before the deadline with no certainty of landing a replacement.

It’s yet to be seen how big a fee City could command for Vyner’s signature, though with one year left on his contract they don’t hold many of the bargaining cards, especially if he is not likely to sign a new deal, so you'd question whether they would be able to get someone of the requisite quality in.

Would Zak Vyner be a good signing for Swansea City?

Swansea have been touted with a move for Vyner - and it wouldn't be the worst deal in the world. Michael Duff's men have seen Joel Latibeaudiere depart from their centre-back ranks, and whilst he's the only departure in that department, Ryan Manning, Olivier Ntcham and Joel Piroe leaving the club has left them quite short-handed when it comes to star players on the south coast of Wales.

They've not brought a centre-back in at all - multiple attacking signings alongside reinforcements at both sides of full-back have seen them improve in other areas, but time is quickly ticking away for them to partner somebody alongside the likes of Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, and Nathan Wood - with the latter linked with a move away from the club.

Vyner would address that issue almost immediately. He's had 160 appearances at Championship level which shows his excellence at second-tier level, whilst Swansea would also be weakening a fellow play-off hopeful - it's a deal that Duff should be looking to tie up, especially if Wood leaves.