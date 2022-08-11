‘Can’t really put a price on him’ – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reacts as Blackpool swirl

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has started the season well for Sheffield Wednesday and Owls fans will be pleased with that, though links with a move to Blackpool are going to be less welcome.

The men from Hillsborough are eyeing promotion this season from Sky Bet League One and need to see players like FDB performing at their best at a consistent level to fire them to the second tier.

They naturally want to keep him, then, with them rejecting Blackpool’s advances so far, and here we speak to FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin to get his thoughts on the situation:

“It’s great he’s getting the attention, a million pound it looks like. We don’t want to sell him which I think is the best thing.

“A million isn’t really going to sway us I think he’s got bags and bags of potential so I can’t really put a price on him.

“The way he has set off this season, I just think it’s that consisntency [he needs] to be honest and if he can have 15 good games by Christmas time that figure could be a lot high.

“Yes, money is important but what I think is more important is having players who can get us out of this division.

“That being said, if his contract does end in the summer and he doesn’t sign a new deal then in January we need to move him on but then again how much would we get for him? But it all depends on how he plays before now and then.

“But for me we need to tie him down to a long-term contract with decent money that way know that he’s our player and then we know if we do need to move him on we can for a significant figure.”

The Verdict

Wednesday would be wise to get FDB on a new deal if they can amid Blackpool’s advances but it remains to be seen what happens in that regard.

He has started the season well and if he can continue that on he is going to attract the attention of a lot more clubs.

Certainly, this is a situation that will remain rather fluid for now.