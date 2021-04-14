‘Can’t really disagree’, ‘Always speaks sense’ – These Sunderland fans react as key figure delivers verdict on performance v Wigan

After going on a 12 match unbeaten run, the last thing Sunderland supporters would have expected was the club to suffer back-to-back away defeats in their push for promotion.

But that’s exactly what has happened as following the 2-1 loss to Charlton at the weekend, Wigan Athletic punished them in exactly the same way.

The Latics were the first team Lee Johnson came up against as Black Cats boss back in December and in a game where they had just one shot on target, Wigan came out on top 1-0.

It wasn’t as one-sided this time around at the DW Stadium, with both sides having enough chances to score a hatful, but it would be the relegation-threatened outfit who would do the double on their promotion-chasing counterparts.

Charlie Wyke scored his 23rd league goal of the campaign in the first half after smashing in an Aiden McGeady cross, but the sides would go into the break level after Will Keane’s leveller.

Callum Lang gave Wigan the lead just before the hour mark and despite Lee Johnson changing Sunderland’s side with a handful of substitutions, it couldn’t get the results he desired and they travelled back to Wearside with zero points.

Johnson showed a lot of honesty post-match, saying that his side ‘got what they deserved’ and that they didn’t do enough to win the game.

And it’s that kind of honesty that Sunderland fans do appreciate despite back-to-back losses, with the fans generally believing that players need to take responsibility for the poor performances.

Let’s take a look at what Black Cats fans were saying about Johnson’s post-match comments.

This man is exactly the right person for this club. He doesn’t sugar coat it when things aren’t going good and he’s willing to take the risks needed to try and change a game. No matter what happens I hope this man is our manager for years to come — SpencerDavison (@SpencerSAFC_) April 13, 2021

Whichever division we find ourselves in next season, I pray to God, the vast majority of our squad, will be scattered, and replaced by better, more mobile, physical, pacy, creative players. — Steve (Sid) Molnar (@Spmolnar1) April 13, 2021

At least Johnson is honest always speaks sense players have letting him down. — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) April 13, 2021

Always speaks sense🔴⚪️ — Graeme Field (@Fieldo100) April 13, 2021

Honest feedback, fair play to LJ. Players need to lift themselves for Blackpool and then showdown with Hull! KTF — Les Coates (@thebearcortez) April 13, 2021

Boss says it as it is…players didnt do it tonight..cost us automatic that.. — John (@John67684101) April 13, 2021

An honest appraisal. Hopefully he puts things right for the remaining games and play offs. — Ian Greenfield (@igfield73) April 13, 2021

Spot on again. In good hands with LJ regardless of what ends up happening this season — Scott (@ScottDuffman) April 13, 2021

Solid interview in all fairness, hats off LJ 🔴⚪ FTM https://t.co/iH3mEQIIRn — Liam Bell (@LiamBell1405) April 14, 2021

I can’t really disagree with anything the gaffer says in this interview. #safc https://t.co/krGWmd8gGz — Rich Speight🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 (@mackemrich) April 13, 2021

Nice to see the manager being brutally honest! https://t.co/6olTLCOGOR — Mr Bayliss 🌍🦖🌋🦈 #homelearning (@MrBaylissGeo) April 13, 2021