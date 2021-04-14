Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Can’t really disagree’, ‘Always speaks sense’ – These Sunderland fans react as key figure delivers verdict on performance v Wigan

Published

2 hours ago

on

After going on a 12 match unbeaten run, the last thing Sunderland supporters would have expected was the club to suffer back-to-back away defeats in their push for promotion.

But that’s exactly what has happened as following the 2-1 loss to Charlton at the weekend, Wigan Athletic punished them in exactly the same way.

The Latics were the first team Lee Johnson came up against as Black Cats boss back in December and in a game where they had just one shot on target, Wigan came out on top 1-0.

It wasn’t as one-sided this time around at the DW Stadium, with both sides having enough chances to score a hatful, but it would be the relegation-threatened outfit who would do the double on their promotion-chasing counterparts.

Charlie Wyke scored his 23rd league goal of the campaign in the first half after smashing in an Aiden McGeady cross, but the sides would go into the break level after Will Keane’s leveller.

Callum Lang gave Wigan the lead just before the hour mark and despite Lee Johnson changing Sunderland’s side with a handful of substitutions, it couldn’t get the results he desired and they travelled back to Wearside with zero points.

Johnson showed a lot of honesty post-match, saying that his side ‘got what they deserved’ and that they didn’t do enough to win the game.

And it’s that kind of honesty that Sunderland fans do appreciate despite back-to-back losses, with the fans generally believing that players need to take responsibility for the poor performances.

Let’s take a look at what Black Cats fans were saying about Johnson’s post-match comments.


