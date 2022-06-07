“Can’t really be questioned” – Could Everton man adjust to Championship level at Wigan Athletic?

Wigan Athletic are interested in a loan move for Everton’s Nathan Broadhead according to Liverpool World.

The 24-year-old was very impressive in a loan spell at Sunderland in 2021/22 and made some decisive contributions to ensure that the Black Cats finished in the top six.

The Latics won the League One title, despite battling relegation in 2020/21, as Leam Richardson continued to work wonders but in very different circumstances financially.

Will Keane, Callum Lang, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys provide a plethora of options for Richardson heading into the new season, but none of them boast the same potential ceiling as Broadhead.

FLW writer Adam Jones offered his assessment of the potential loan signing when he appeared on the EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV.

He said: “His goals to games ratio can’t really be questioned, with ten in 20 in League One in the regular season.

“He’s struggled with injuries which will be a source of frustration for him, but he could definitely provide a lot of attacking firepower in the Championship.

“Having those forward options available and having competition in there is going to be very important.

“This would be a decent addition for them, he may not be the most experienced in the Championship, but he made a good impression at Sunderland and I can see him doing the same at the DW Stadium.”

Quiz: 23 things literally every Wigan Athletic fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Wigan Athletic founded? 1921 1925 1928 1932

Broadhead only has one year remaining on his contract at Everton, and due to his age, and difficult pathway to the first team, it seems unlikely that he will be offered a new contract.

This could bring a loan to buy agreement into play for the Latics, giving them the chance to see how the 24-year-old adapts to the level, before committing to signing him on a permanent basis.

Wigan relied on defensive solidity a lot in the third tier, it would be difficult to do so, to the same extent in the second tier and bringing in a player of Broadhead’s quality would go some way to addressing that issue.