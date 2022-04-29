“Can’t really argue” – West Brom fan pundit offers thoughts on emerging player news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have opted not to re-sign Andy Carroll for the 2022/23 campaign, with The Athletic reporting that his career at The Hawthorns is now over.

Carroll was signed by the Baggies on a short-term agreement earlier in 2022 and he’s returned three goals in 15 appearances, covering for Daryl Dike after his injury.

However, as per The Athletic, Steve Bruce won’t be renewing the striker’s contract in the summer, with Dike set to return from injury and be the main man.

Additionally, Carroll’s wage will be spent elsewhere on strengthening a squad that’s slipped to a mid-table finish this season.

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit, Matt, admitted that whilst he would’ve kept Carroll on, he could understand the reasoning behind letting the 33-year-old go.

“I would’ve kept Andy Carroll at the club,” Matt explained. “His performances have been worthy of another year with Albion.

“I can, though, understand why he has been let go. The justification that’s been provided by Steve Bruce, you can’t really argue with.

“Carroll dictates the style of play, forces Albion to go long, which I wouldn’t argue with too much. We do lack pace in attack when he plays, he’s not known for his mobility either.

“He does offer a threat and is very good at what he does.

“I would’ve kept him for a year, but I wouldn’t say it’s the wrong move letting him go, it will all depend on how we use the cash that has been freed up by letting Carroll off the books.”

The Verdict

Carroll has been a decent addition for West Brom, essentially plugging the gap Dike’s injury left the club with.

However, he’s not going to be the long-term answer to the club’s problems and it’s probably the right decision to not be so short sighted when it comes to this.

The wages West Brom will now be saving as going to be significant and better invested elsewhere in the squad.

As Matt says, you need to revisit this further down the line, but right now it feels like it makes a lot of sense.

