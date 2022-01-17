‘Can’t quite understand the logic’, ‘Unbelievable’ – These Swansea City fans are not happy as outgoing transfer confirmed

Swansea City have confirmed that Jake Bidwell has left the club to join Coventry City on a free transfer.

Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell has completed a move to Coventry City on a free transfer, subject to international clearance. Everyone at the Swans thanks Jake for his contribution to the club, and wishes him every success for the future. 👉 https://t.co/kTQ4Ggb2ls pic.twitter.com/ypZaZAjHXo — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 17, 2022

The left wing-back had featured in 16 league games for Russell Martin this season but there were doubts about his long-term future as his deal was expiring in the summer.

As a result, there had been plenty of speculation surrounding Bidwell this month and his departure to the Sky Blues was announced today.

It’s fair to say that letting the 28-year-old on a free transfer was a decision that has baffled the support, who don’t understand why they didn’t just keep Bidwell for the remainder of the campaign before letting him go in the same way.

However, the exit of the former QPR man should free up some space in the squad for a new addition.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from a section of the support on Twitter…

Unbelievable 🤦‍♂️ — S (@SimonLew87) January 17, 2022

Another good player lost.. — dean thomas (@milkshake86) January 17, 2022

This is something I can’t quite understand the logic of, other than releasing funds, one of the better performers when on the field — Nic (@nicow61) January 17, 2022

This is sad and I don't really get it but all the best to Jake xxxxxx — AMY 🦢 #HerGameToo (@amyclement94) January 17, 2022

Christ, we need to sign some players. We’ll be playing the chef soon — Huw (@HRH148) January 17, 2022

What a very strange decision!! All the best Bids — Peter dalling (@jackarmy02) January 17, 2022

We’ll only see how good he was now he’s not with us. No doubt will be one of the others who goes on to score against us every time he plays against us! 😂 — Turf Creative (@turfcreative) January 17, 2022