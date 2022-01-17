Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Can’t quite understand the logic’, ‘Unbelievable’ – These Swansea City fans are not happy as outgoing transfer confirmed

Swansea City have confirmed that Jake Bidwell has left the club to join Coventry City on a free transfer.

The left wing-back had featured in 16 league games for Russell Martin this season but there were doubts about his long-term future as his deal was expiring in the summer.

As a result, there had been plenty of speculation surrounding Bidwell this month and his departure to the Sky Blues was announced today.

It’s fair to say that letting the 28-year-old on a free transfer was a decision that has baffled the support, who don’t understand why they didn’t just keep Bidwell for the remainder of the campaign before letting him go in the same way.

However, the exit of the former QPR man should free up some space in the squad for a new addition.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from a section of the support on Twitter…


