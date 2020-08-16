Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Can’t let him go’, ‘Needs to move on’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are not willing to let Jordan Rhodes leave the club now, despite Ipswich’s interest in signing the striker.

The 30-year-old established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers outside the Premier League earlier during his time with Blackburn earlier in his career.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form in recent years and he managed just three league goals in 16 games last season.

Therefore, many feel Wednesday would be open to moving the Scotland international on, but The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has stated that they aren’t ready to do that.

Sheff Wed. Won’t let Jordan Rhodes go. Ipswich would take him back.”

That may be because of the lack of options that Garry Monk has up top right now, with Atdhe Nuhiu, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher just three of the forward players to leave Hillsborough in recent months.

It’s fair to say this update divided opinion among the Owls support and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Can’t let him go’, ‘Needs to move on’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: