‘Can’t let him go’, ‘Needs to move on’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday are not willing to let Jordan Rhodes leave the club now, despite Ipswich’s interest in signing the striker.

The 30-year-old established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers outside the Premier League earlier during his time with Blackburn earlier in his career.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form in recent years and he managed just three league goals in 16 games last season.

Therefore, many feel Wednesday would be open to moving the Scotland international on, but The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has stated that they aren’t ready to do that.

“Sheff Wed. Won’t let Jordan Rhodes go. Ipswich would take him back.”

That may be because of the lack of options that Garry Monk has up top right now, with Atdhe Nuhiu, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher just three of the forward players to leave Hillsborough in recent months.

It’s fair to say this update divided opinion among the Owls support and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I’d have let him go the moment he refused to take a penalty in a play off semi final. Record signing. What a waste. Chansiri seemingly still not learning from any previous mistakes. — David Pickup #KBF (@djpickup1980) August 16, 2020

If Rhodes leaves that leaves us with no strikers and starting on minus 12 it’s not going to be easy to attract players to the club. Rhodes does have a track record at this level, perhaps Monk is hoping James Beattie can help him get back to his best. — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) August 16, 2020

He’s the only striker at the club, how could we possible let him go 🤷🏻‍♂️

Any news on incomings at Hillsborough? Ie Keke Simmonds, Reo Griffiths? — SWFC Tweets🦉 (@SWFC07255463) August 16, 2020

We can’t let him go as he’s our only striker! — jamie clarke (@___Jam____) August 16, 2020

He needs to move on for his own benefit & for the clubs — Alister Smith (@smith_alister) August 16, 2020

Please take him, anyone 😩 — Kelly (@s26kel) August 16, 2020

Should let him go on a free — Ben Eccleston (@benwf2) August 16, 2020