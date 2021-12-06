Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Can’t ignore him’, ‘What more does the lad have to do?’ – These West Brom fans send Valerien Ismael player message after update

Published

1 hour ago

on

West Brom’s U23 side beat Southampton this evening with striker Reyes Cleary once again making the difference for the Baggies as he scored a hat-trick.

The 17-year-old is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the Albion academy, with his performances at youth level attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich.

And, with Cleary yet to sign a professional deal with the Championship side, there are serious doubts about his long-term future.

However, in the meantime, many Albion fans are wondering why the teenager hasn’t been given a chance in the first-team, with many of the current options up top struggling for Valerien Ismael.

Those calls intensified after his display against the Saints, which saw Cleary grab all three in a 3-2 victory for West Brom.

Has Karlan Grant ever scored a goal for West Brom at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26

Molineux

It remains to be seen whether Cleary will get a chance against Reading this weekend, but the message to Ismael from the support shows their stance…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Can’t ignore him’, ‘What more does the lad have to do?’ – These West Brom fans send Valerien Ismael player message after update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: