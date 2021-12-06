‘Can’t ignore him’, ‘What more does the lad have to do?’ – These West Brom fans send Valerien Ismael player message after update

West Brom’s U23 side beat Southampton this evening with striker Reyes Cleary once again making the difference for the Baggies as he scored a hat-trick.

The 17-year-old is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the Albion academy, with his performances at youth level attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich.

And, with Cleary yet to sign a professional deal with the Championship side, there are serious doubts about his long-term future.

However, in the meantime, many Albion fans are wondering why the teenager hasn’t been given a chance in the first-team, with many of the current options up top struggling for Valerien Ismael.

Those calls intensified after his display against the Saints, which saw Cleary grab all three in a 3-2 victory for West Brom.

It remains to be seen whether Cleary will get a chance against Reading this weekend, but the message to Ismael from the support shows their stance…

