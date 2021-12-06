Sky Bet Championship
‘Can’t ignore him’, ‘What more does the lad have to do?’ – These West Brom fans send Valerien Ismael player message after update
West Brom’s U23 side beat Southampton this evening with striker Reyes Cleary once again making the difference for the Baggies as he scored a hat-trick.
𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗬 ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️
Cleary's hat-trick secures all three #PL2 points against @Boro. 😁 pic.twitter.com/oq4T8RfN6Z
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 6, 2021
The 17-year-old is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the Albion academy, with his performances at youth level attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich.
And, with Cleary yet to sign a professional deal with the Championship side, there are serious doubts about his long-term future.
However, in the meantime, many Albion fans are wondering why the teenager hasn’t been given a chance in the first-team, with many of the current options up top struggling for Valerien Ismael.
Those calls intensified after his display against the Saints, which saw Cleary grab all three in a 3-2 victory for West Brom.
It remains to be seen whether Cleary will get a chance against Reading this weekend, but the message to Ismael from the support shows their stance…
get him in the first team
— TB (@TBWBA) December 6, 2021
Can't ignore him anymore Val. He needs to be on the bench at least!
— James (@spunge84) December 6, 2021
Sign him up long term…..before someone else does.
— Ian Moore (@IanMoore333) December 6, 2021
what more does the lad have to do to get a chance
— James Hanson (@MassiveSemi) December 6, 2021
He is startin in u23 with ray tulloch( who has been on bench for first team) and proving he is a better natural finisher than tulloch, what do our youth players have to do to get a chance, i know it is a big step bit look TGH been 1 of best players on pitch when he has played
— Martin mainwood (@martin_mainwood) December 6, 2021
Hi Val someone seems to know where the goal is… don't need to travel far to check him out… regards Happy to help
— Garfies (@Garfies) December 6, 2021
Stick him upfront against Reading🤩🤩🤩
— Rhys 24x 🏴🏴 (@WBA_Rhys) December 6, 2021