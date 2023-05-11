Gillingham have completed the permanent signing of defender Conor Masterson from Queens Park Rangers.

Masterson returned for a second spell on loan at Priestfield in January and played a key role in helping the club secure League Two safety.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in 20 appearances for the Gills, with his arrival coinciding with their upturn in form during the second half of the season as Neil Harris side finished 17th in the table, despite sitting bottom at the turn of the year.

Masterson spent time with the club last campaign as they were relegated from League One, but his importance is underlined by the fact the team have kept 16 clean sheets in the 38 games he has featured in across his two loan stints.

The Gills were facing competition for Masterson's signature, with League One side Exeter City reportedly interested, but the Irishman says he is delighted to commit his future to the club.

"I'm delighted to get it done. I have really enjoyed my time at Gillingham during the last two loan spells so to come here permanently, I can't wait," Masterson told the club's official website.

What did Brad Galinson say?

Owner Brad Galinson was also pleased to get a deal for Galinson over the line, taking to Twitter to share his reaction with the club's supporters.

Is Conor Masterson a good signing for Gillingham?

Securing Masterson's return was crucial for the Gills.

He played an integral part in ensuring the club's fourth tier survival and has impressed with his consistent displays, contributing to their solid and well-organised defence.

Exeter were said to be keen on Masterson, so it is a significant statement of intent from the club to convince Masterson to turn down potential interest from the division above to sign permanently.

Galinson backed Harris in January with key additions which helped transform the club's fortunes and Masterson is excellent start to what is likely to be a busy summer of recruitment at Priestfield and it would be no surprise to see the Gills line up more ambitious targets over the coming months.

As Galinson says, it does feel as though the Gills are re-establishing the connection with the supporters and building a strong squad ahead of what looks set to be a promotion challenge next season.